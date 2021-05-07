Paving season is underway, and the Chicago Department of Transportation has plans for several resurfacing projects in Hyde Park, Kenwood and northern Woodlawn.
The developments come as part of the five-year state- and federally funded "Chicago Works" capital plan, worth $600 million in 2021.
"With an emphasis on equity, the Chicago Works infrastructure plan will allow us to invest in the lives of residents in need and bring our entire city closer together by literally building bridges between our communities,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in an April 26 statement.
“This effort will allow us to unlock our city's full potential, give our residents the resources they need to succeed right in their own neighborhoods and ensure that our city retains its reputation as a world-class destination filled with state-of-the-art infrastructure."
Forty-nine million dollars is going to citywide improvements in bike lanes in the first two years, including the current addition of a concrete protection at 55th Street and Kenwood Avenue. Hundreds of millions more is going to repair and replace bridges and viaducts, but a CDOT spokesman said he was not aware of any work planned on the local ones.
In all, eight area resurfacing projects are planned this year:
- Cornell Avenue, East End Avenue and the Lake Shore Drive frontage road between 47th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard
- Hyde Park Boulevard between East End and Lake Shore Drive
- Woodlawn Avenue between 55th and 60th streets
- Stony Island Avenue between 56th and 59th streets
- Garfield Boulevard, Morgan and Rainey drives and 55th Street between King Drive and Cottage Grove Avenue
- 57th Street between Drexel and Cornell avenues
- The Midway Plaisance, east- and westbound, between Cottage Grove and Blackstone avenues
- 63rd Street between Maryland and Stony Island avenues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.