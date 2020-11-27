The award-winning bridge over Lake Shore Drive at 41st Street is getting a twin two blocks south: work will begin on a new bike and pedestrian bridge at 43rd Street on Monday, Nov. 30.
AECOM with Cordogan, Clark & Associates designed both bridges in conjunction with the Chicago Park District and the Chicago Department of Transportation. The prime contractor is FH Paschen.
Last December, Engineering News-Record magazine named the 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge, which opened in 2018, "Midwest Project of the Year."
The new bridge will be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), with ramps to accommodate cyclists, wheelchair users and emergency vehicles. Construction is expected to conclude at the end of 2022.
The old bridge at 43rd Street, which is not ADA-compliant, will be closed and demolished at that time. Residents will be able to use the bridge at 41st Street or the underpass and bridge at 47th Street to access the lakefront during the new bridge's construction period.
As part of the project, the 43rd Street Playlot in Burnham Park will also be removed and replaced with an all new playground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.