Bars that do not serve food will no longer be able to serve customers indoors, and all non-essential businesses must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tomorrow, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rapidly rise in Chicago.
Additionally, the city is asking people to avoid social gatherings of more than six people and to end all social gatherings by 10 p.m. Currently, there is a 25% chance that someone in a gathering of 25 people has COVID-19; in a gathering of 50, it’s 50%. The restrictions and guidelines will be in effect for at least two weeks.
The city’s rise in cases and positivity is continuing locally for the week between Oct. 11-17 (note that these numbers are often updated as more results come in for the period in question):
- In Zip Code 60653, which covers North Kenwood and Bronzeville east of State Street and south of 35th Street, there were 32 confirmed coronavirus cases out of 261 people tested, a 12.3% positivity rate, up from an 8.7% positivity rate the week before and a 4.6% positivity rate the week before that.
- In Zip Code 60615, which covers southern Kenwood, northern Hyde Park and northern Washington Park, there were 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 436 people tested, an 8% positivity rate, up from a 6.3% positivity rate the week before and a 0.9% positivity rate the week before that.
- In Zip Code 60637, which covers southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 42 confirmed cases out of 505 people tested, an 8.3% positivity rate, up from a 6% positivity rate the week before and a 2.3% positivity rate the week before that.
No new deaths were reported in the three ZIP codes. Since March 1, 2,597 people in the area are known by the city to have been infected by the coronavirus, and 86 have died.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com. Locally, testing available at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health, 800 E. 55th St., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600
The city’s target positivity is less than 5%; it is currently 6.4% citywide. A week ago, it was 4.6%. Under state guidelines, if Chicago reaches 8%, indoor dining will close, and gathering sizes will be mandated to 25% capacity.
"We are taking these measures to avoid potential catastrophic impacts later," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an Oct. 22 press conference.
With cool weather and people moving indoors, the risk of COVID-19 transmission rises exponentially, the mayor said, urging people to wear masks outside and when socializing. She pleaded with Chicagoans to not assume that people they know do not have the coronavirus and to overcome "COVID fatigue" or irresponsibility.
"We had a problem in August; we jumped on top of it, and we were able to see case counts go down in September," Lightfoot remembered. "But now we're at another inflection point and another challenge, and we have to be just as diligent now as we have been all along. We have to dig down deeper. This is a critical moment for us, and it's really going to determine what we all are experiencing for months to come."
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said her department estimates that there are currently 7,055 Chicagoans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, but she estimated that there are between 35,000-50,000 people in the city with an active infection.
"We only catch the tip of the iceberg," she said, encouraging people with symptoms, a known exposure or a living space with a lot of infection spread to get tested.
Case increases now are akin to their worst during the first wave, in March and April, Arwady said, and they are increasing across all age, race and ethnicity groups.
A month ago, there were 249 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago; today, 460 are.
"Across Chicago, we are hearing from our hospitals that they are standing their COVID teams back up again. We're hearing from all settings, including workplaces, that they're seeing more people with COVID coming in. That's because there's so much more COVID here in Chicago, and when we see hospitalizations on the rise, and non-ICU hospitalizations also just starting to increase, we know there's more to come."
Two-thirds of people diagnosed with COVID-19 know the people who likely infected them. Three-quarters of those interactions happened at home, Arwady said, and pleaded with Chicagoans to not invite non-essential people into their homes.
"We know unfortunately that bars are a significant risk factor for spread. We've seen that locally, we've seen that nationally, and we've seen that internationally — especially where we're seeing disproportionate cases among younger Chicagoans," Arwady said. She noted that social distancing was an issue at some known cluster outbreaks at bars, and she also pleaded with people to wear masks at restaurants when they are not eating or drinking.
"If we can turn this around, as soon as our numbers are looking better, we'll be the first ones up here wanting to reopen things," she said. "But right now, that's not the way things are heading. So please be safe, Chicago."
Officials are encouraging affected businesses to apply for state Business Interruption Grants, which are being awarded on a rolling deadline.
