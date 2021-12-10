The Chicago Teachers Union said teachers at Carnegie Elementary School returned to work in their classrooms on Friday after “nearly all” of them taught remotely for two days in response to their concerns about an unsafe working environment being addressed.
One of their colleagues died of COVID-19 in November and a large number of their students recently tested positive for the disease.
“The courage and commitment from our members, support staff, administration and families at Carnegie kept this school community united,” union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement. “This week, Carnegie showed our union and our city what real sacrifice looks like, and that leadership will inspire more schools to stand just as strong for the safety of their students and colleagues.”
The CTU said the vote to return was unanimous.
In a statement, Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Mary Fergus extended the district's "deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues" of the deceased worker, jonL Bush, calling him a "a valued colleague, educator and friend" at Carnegie, 1414 E. 61st Place.
Fergus said a joint CPS Office of Student Health and Wellness and Chicago Department of Public Health investigation has "found no evidence of widespread or unchecked in-school transmission" at Carnegie.
“Many strong layers of protection are in place at Carnegie, and these work to keep students and staff safe,” she said. “This elementary school is open; there is no public health recommendation or requirement to close this school.”
At a vigil for Bush the evening before, Carnegie educators and union representatives had called for guidelines for returns to all-school remote learning should COVID-19 cases pass a threshold.
In a Dec. 9 letter to Sharkey, CPS Chief Labor Relations Officer Kaitlyn Girard responded to the union's Carnegie-related demands. She noted that the school has three full-time custodians and is trying to hire another at part-time. She said Carnegie got additional cleaning over the weekend of Dec. 4-5, with another day of additional cleaning support added this week.
Once a classroom is quarantined, Girard said the classroom is not used until a district team does enhanced cleaning. "We agree trash should be emptied and rugs vacuumed," she wrote. "We are reviewing the best process to communicate to staff that the room was cleaned to CPS’ standards and will implement the process when it is decided."
Girard said that Carnegie got additional testing on Dec. 3 and 7 through Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., in addition to the regular testing scheduled on Dec. 8 and 15. The Office of Student Health and Wellness is ensuring that every student who is signed up for testing is getting tested, doing outreach to unvaccinated Carnegie students' families to encourage them to sign up for the student vaccination clinic and regular testing, and sending at-home COVID-19 test kits to unvaccinated students from Dec. 13-17.
There will be vaccination clinics at Carnegie on two upcoming Mondays, Dec. 13 and Jan. 3. Should students come for a first dose on Jan. 3, CPS will schedule their second at a regional clinical site or schedule a third vaccination clinic at Carnegie. CPS is furthermore encouraging families to take advantage of the Comer Children's Hospital Vaccine Clinic, 5721 S. Maryland Ave. (appointments at 773-834-8221).
One Carnegie teacher told the Herald that the air purifier in his classroom had been too dirty for a month. Girard wrote that "CPS is committed to ensuring that Carnegie’s Facilities team has the equipment needed to keep the school clean." Damaged or broken equipment should be appropriately flagged for repair or replacement, and she wrote that "air purifiers will be provided and filters changed as necessary."
Finally, Girard wrote that CPS works with the CDPH to determine an appropriate response whenever there is a COVID-19 outbreak in a school, and that both the district and the department are exploring health metrics based on scientific data and public health guidance.
CTU is demanding "pausing" in-person learning and shifting to remote learning if there is an outbreak in the school and CDPH cannot determine the infection's source, or more than half the school's homerooms are quarantined for a two-week period and there are significant school safety mitigation deficiencies. The union wants the pause to remain for a definite period, or, Sharkey wrote, students and staff can test to return. And during the pause, the school will reestablish COVID-19 mitigation procedures, thoroughly clean and fix any other mitigation deficiencies.
“CPS is exploring health metrics for the district with CDPH, based on scientific data and public health guidance,” Girard wrote in response. “CPS will continue to review when an operational pause is needed at a school, given that particular school’s circumstances.”
