A man attempting to park his car at the BP parking lot on the corner of 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue accelerated and drove into the building Saturday at 12:45 p.m., forcing the Great Steak cheesesteak shop within it to suspend business.
There were no injuries, however — the driver, 89, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said — and the building remained structurally sound. Business continued at the BP gas station and convenience store.
"I'm just thankful none of my employees or customers got hurt," said Tony Haddad, who owns the business, 5130 S. Lake Park Ave. "Everything can be repaired."
