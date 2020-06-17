Police investigations continue in the 2nd District in the wake of civil unrest, police reported at a Tuesday CAPS meeting.
From May 10 to June 15, there were five shootings, including a domestic homicide, in the 20th Sector, which covers Kenwood's Beat 222 and nearby areas of Bronzeville. There were also six robberies.
In Beat 222, the most common incident categories over the reporting period were domestic disturbances, general disturbances, burglar alarms, parking violations and batteries.
"It's been a long couple of weeks," said CAPS Officer Candice Smith. "A lot of us are just trying to stay vigilant and continue to protect our city."
Sgt. Joel Krettek said the department plans to release video of looters who struck businesses during the May 31 unrest. Furthermore, police are continuing conversations with affected business owners and witnesses, who can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.
Smith related that afternoon police activity north of Washington Park on Monday, June 15, involving some number of patrol cars and a helicopter, concerned officers pursuing a wanted offender, who fired upon them. One officer sustained an injury but was treated and released, and the offender is in custody.
The 20th Sector's next CAPS meeting is not yet scheduled, but Smith said it will likely be on the third week of July. The next CAPS meeting for the 30th Sector, which includes Hyde Park's beats, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. over Zoom.
