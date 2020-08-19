Meetings for next year’s community policing strategic plan will be held this fall, said Sgt. Yolanda Walton at the 30th Sector Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting held Tuesday evening.
Each district in the city released a strategic plan for 2020 — the 2nd District plan emphasizes gun violence, armed robberies, and quality of life issues as top priorities. Sgt. Yolanda Walton said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest this summer, those issues have continued to be problems for police this year.
“It appears as if these issues have escalated this year, and I have to blame most of it on the two pandemics we’re going through,” said Walton.
Walton said that there would be virtual community conversations in October and November to figure out priorities for next year’s strategic plan.
Howard Niden, the facilitator for beat 234, said that there are still issues with noise and littering in the cul-de-sac near The Shoreland, 5454 S. Shore Dr. He also said many drivers ignore the stop sign when entering 53rd Street from Lake Shore Drive, as well as the stop signs along Hyde Park Boulevard and Cornell Avenue south of 53rd.
Late-night parties along South Shore Drive have been a point of contention in East Hyde Park this summer, with groups of residents disagreeing over how best to handle the issue. Some residents have formed a committee through Ald. Leslie Hairston’s office to discuss a resolution to the problem.
Several Washington Park residents said that there are also problems with loud parties behind Beasley Academic Center, 5255 S. State St., and near 55th Place and Indiana Avenue.
Walton also said there had been a small uptick in robberies along 55th Street between Dorchester and Harper avenues, and she told residents to “pay close attention” while in those areas.
