Police reported 3 arrests, 76 traffic stops and 13 investigative stops from Feb. 10 to March 10 in Kenwood's beat at a Tuesday Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting.
Officers updated the public about a shooting at 4533 S. Lake Park Ave on Saturday, March 7, when a victim survived a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The victim's initial statement, that he had been waiting for a ride-share pickup, was false, and the shooting is under investigation.
"It was not a random shooting. It was targeted," said 2nd District Cmdr. Joshua Wallace. "They knew who they were shooting."
Wallace, who was appointed to head the 2nd District next month, will hold a meet and greet with coffee, pastries and donuts from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Oakwood Shores Community Center, 3859 S. Vincennes Ave. Coffee.
With the Glass Sipper Project, the 2nd District CAPS office will hold prom dress giveaways on Saturday, March 21, and March 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Young Women's Leadership Charter School, 2641 S. Calumet Ave. High school juniors and seniors can participate with a student ID. Those wishing to donate up to five-year-old, clean and good-condition dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories can do so at the school on either date.
The office is planning a screening of the movie "Harriet" at Mandrake Park, 3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave., on Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m.
The next "Seniors Helping Seniors" empowerment session — held every second Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. — will be on April 8.
The office is also receiving applications for the Citizen's Police Academy, a 10-week community outreach and education program that meets weekly for three hours at the Education and Training Division headquarters, 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. Lectures, demonstrations and scenarios are used to encourage stronger partnerships with community members. The spring session starts in April.
The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222, which covers the area between Drexel Boulevard to the lake from 43rd Street to Hyde Park Boulevard, will meet on April 14 at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. The next meetings for beats 234 and 235, covering Hyde Park south of 55th Street and between 55th, Hyde Park Boulevard, Woodlawn Avenue and the Lake, will be on March 12 and April 9 at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The next meeting for Beat 223, covering the rest of Hyde Park, will be on April 14 at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
