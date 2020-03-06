Representatives from the 2nd District Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) office informed residents on new strategies to address gun violence, armed robberies and quality of life concerns at a Mar. 5 meeting.
Police plan to increase search warrants for illegal guns, conduct more traffic stops, add to the number of officers on the CTA and post flyers around the Washington Park and Hyde Park neighborhoods to let the community know of gun crime patterns.
“I don’t see a lot of change coming. I want everyone to enjoy where they live,” said newly appointed 2nd District Cmdr. Joshua D. Wallace. “That’s my top priority.”
In Beat 233, which is enclosed by 51st and 55th streets between Cottage Grove to Woodlawn avenues in addition to Washington Park, there were 5 arrests, 117 traffic stops and 5 investigative stops over the last reporting period, Feb. 6 to Mar. 4.
Although there were reports of a person shot at 55th and Cottage Grove on Feb. 17, the police reported that the shooting did not occur in Beat 233 and that the individual had lied about where he was shot. Residents expressed concerns about which crime statistics were being attributed to which beats.
In Beat 225, bounded by 51st and 57th streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Michigan Avenue, there were 34 arrests, 194 traffic stops and 48 investigative stops over the last reporting period. A shooting that occurred on State and 55th streets on Feb. 14 was likely gang-related, police said.
Residents raised concerns about loitering in the area, saying that they witnessed multiple individuals conducting illegal activities. Officer Candice Smith responded that the Police “are aware that there is daily activity going on there” and requested that residents call in reports about narcotic activity.
In Beat 231, bound by 51st and 57th streets, Michigan Avenue and King Drive, there were 8 arrests, 184 traffic stops and 25 investigative stops over the last reporting period.
In Beat 232, which covers the area between 57th street, 60th street, Dan Ryan Expressway, and King Drive, there were 11 arrests, 70 traffic stops and 24 investigative stops. On Feb. 22, a person was fatally shot at State and 57th streets; the shooting was likely gang-related, and the offender is in custody.
Police also emphasized understanding when to call 9-1-1, the emergency services line, and 3-1-1, the non-emergency police and city services line.
The next CAPS meeting for beats 225, 231, 232 and 233 will be Thursday, April 2, at the Washington Park field house, 5531 S. King Drive. The next meeting for beats 234 and 235, which cover the rest of Hyde Park, will be on Thursday, March 12, at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The next meetings for Kenwood’s Beat 222 will be Tuesday, March 10, and Tuesday, April 14, at the Kennicott Park field house, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.