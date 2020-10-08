Hyde Park-Kenwood Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meetings will resume meeting by beat, not sector, this month, but meetings will continue operating by Zoom rather than in person.
Beat 222, which includes all of Kenwood between 43rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/99455070585?pwd=ZmYrOHVkYzdid0xERkYzenVXclNFQT09, passcode 148267, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 99455070585. The next meeting will be on Oct. 13.
Beats 234, which which include Hyde Park Boulevard to 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue to the lakefront, and 235, which broadly encompasses the neighborhood south of 55th Street, meets the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/98220793492?pwd=RUY0Mmx0ODNVNHV1Vkt0ZlJ6bkxmQT09, passcode 713622, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 98220793492#. The next meeting is Oct. 8.
Beat 233, which includes Hyde Park north of 55th Street and west of Woodlawn Avenue, meets with beats 225, 231 and 232, which cover the Washington Park neighborhood, on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/93236983324?pwd=TXZ5MDBtZFNXaWtreFZlT3I1TW9pQT09, passcode 083801, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 93236983324#. The next meeting will be on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.