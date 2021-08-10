Held annually since 1929, the Bud Billiken Parade was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is coming back this year amid the surge of the delta variant, and organizers are sure that participants can be kept safe at the outdoor event.
Moreover, the parade will be an opportunity to get more Black South Siders immunized. Two stations, run by Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Health, will be set up along the route; more will be set up in the festival in Washington Park.
And, of course, the Saturday, Aug. 14-scheduled parade will retain its traditional focus as the hallmark herald of the back-to-school season, coming early this year for Chicago Public Schools students on Monday, Aug. 30.
President and CEO Myiti Sengstacke-Rice of the Chicago Defender Charities, who chairs the parade, is encouraging parents to have their children wear masks this year. Sponsors like Walgreens and Walmart will provide masks to all patrons.
Admission to the festival at the end of the parade in Washington Park will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated as evidenced by a vaccination card or those who can provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of attending the festival. Mask-wearing will be required in the festival.
Representatives from CDPH and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be on site to give information about the vaccine.
In an interview, Dr. Emily Landon, the lead epidemiologist at the University of Chicago Medicine, suggested people attending the parade go with a group of friends and stay together to remain safe at the parade by avoiding close contact with people outdoors who are unmasked.
At an Aug. 3 press briefing, city public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said events that are outside with abilities to distance are not her biggest concern, though they are not risk-free.
"I think with what we're learning about delta is that some of the worry's higher, and I think that it's appropriate for some of the worry to be higher," Arwady said. "But from my standpoint, if we're not threatening the health care system, if there's a widely available vaccine that is highly protective and people are planning outdoor events at the moment, we would be planning for those to move ahead, probably with increased messaging, and we may change that guidance if we need to."
Statistically, Black South Siders are among the Chicagoans least likely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Sengstacke-Rice acknowledged hesitancy on the part of some African Americans around the medical system, especially in light of past misdeeds by the government in health care involving Black people.
"But that's we're in a great position, as far as the Bud Billiken Parade, to let people know that it's a new day and this isn't what they think it is," she said. "That's why we're using this opportunity with Bud Billiken and all who are coming out to educate them on why vaccines are important — especially for our youth."
Sengstacke-Rice contrasted the parade to Lollapalooza, noting that families will have plenty of room to spread out along the two-mile route.
"Everyone's looking at us to see what's going to happen, how we're going to handle it, and it's been a tough road to just get here and even decide to have a parade this year," she said. "We're still in a pandemic. It's difficult.
"But this parade is for the kids, and they're eager to get out. And they're going to gather whether we like it or not. So why not gather in the name of education? And this year, we're focused on educating them about health, and specifically vaccinations and COVID."
