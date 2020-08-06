Last week, State Rep. Kambium Buckner released a conversation with five Black men about race and policing in Chicago and across the country in the wake of the George Floyd protests.
Titled “Black and Blue,” the hour-long video features Buckner moderating a discussion among three police officers, one of them retired, as well as a community organizer and educator.
“I brought together Black men from different groups and different backgrounds — teachers, cops, former cops, community leaders — to talk about where we’ve been, where we are, and what’s next,” Buckner says in the introduction.
He also recounts his own encounter with police this spring, during which an officer stopped and questioned him after he left a store in the South Loop.
“I'm a Black man who grew up in Chicago, and who has had a number of unfortunate run-ins with law enforcement — including just recently, I had an issue where I was profiled and I was asked by a cop whether or not I bought the things in my cart. I was told I looked suspicious because I have a mask on. That's happened to me a number of times throughout my life,” he said.
Watch the full conversation at bit.ly/BlackAndBlue20.
