A rail-to-trail initiative for the abandoned 'L' embankment in Bronzeville is getting under way, with community advocates announcing a first round of funding this past weekend.
Under the plan from the Bronzeville Trail Task Force (BTTF), a local nonprofit, a section of the 1¼-mile Kenwood branch embankment from 40th Street and Dearborn Avenue to 41st Street and Lake Park Avenue would be redeveloped into a walking, running and biking trail.
At a press conference Saturday, the group said it had received a $75,000 grant from the Chicago Community Trust for the project, which could also connect to the lakefront trail by way of the 41st Street pedestrian bridge. The total estimated cost for the project is $100 million.
“We know that the 606 trail, and other trails around the country, have taken approximately 10 years,” said Walter Freeman, chairman of the BTTF, on Saturday. “Our goal is to cut that time down to roughly seven, eight years.”
The Kenwood rail branch opened in 1907, and ran east from the current Green Line stop at 40th Street and Indiana Avenue to a lakeside terminus at 42nd place and Oakenwald Avenue. During the Great Depression, the pair of companies that owned and operated the line both fell into debt, and the line sputtered along with minimal repairs. When the Chicago Transit Authority took over in 1947, it began to replace train service with buses.
The branch line ceased operations in 1957, though certain sections continued to be used for freight traffic. By the 2000s, the embankment was abandoned, but largely still intact, with only the section between Cottage Grove Avenue and Drexel Boulevard and the bridges over the cross streets gone.
The first efforts at remediation began around 2005, when a pair of Bronzeville residents, Patricia Abrams and Danielle Kizaire-Sutton, approached the city. (Kizaire-Sutton was killed in 2019.)
“The city told them it was too risky,” recalled John E. Adams, founder of the BTTF, in an interview last Friday.
Kizaire-Sutton’s nonprofit, Bronzeville Urban Development, eventually bought a section near 40th Street and Langley Avenue. The group received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, and planned to turn the abandoned space into a community farm powered by renewable energy, but the project stalled.
Adams picked up the baton in early 2020, when he began putting together “a small select group of stakeholders” to look into what a project might look like. By the fall, the BTTF had been put together, and the group began meeting with politicians and officials — Alds. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Sophia King (4th), as well as Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox.
“Before we got finished with much of a pitch or introduction, Sophia said she was all in,” said Adams.
Initially, there was some concern that the embankment was divided between a large number of different owners, which could make purchasing the land a lengthy process. “For a number of these rail-to-trail opportunities, oftentimes community groups don’t actually know who owns the rails,” said Adams. “And then once they started doing title searches — I mean, God only knows what happens at that point, right?”
But the evening after another meeting between the task force and Cox last June, a DPD staffer discovered that the entire embankment had been acquired by the Cook County Land Bank. That meant the group could begin looking into acquiring funding — Adams said the Chicago Community Trust grant is just one of several applications the group has sent out.
The group received another boost from the city when the trail was included on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s visioning document for trails and corridors in the city released earlier this month.
Adams also pointed to possible funding from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which he signed into law last November. The legislation increases funding by 70% for the Transportation Alternatives Program, which aims to build out non-driving infrastructure, according to an analysis from the Rails to Trails Conservancy. (The group did also note, however, that funding for the Recreational Trails Program has not changed since 2009.)
At Saturday’s press conference, both Dowell and King, along with Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, spoke in favor of the trail.
“This trail represents so much — it represents history and represents culture. It represents wellness, and it represents exploration, but it also represents collaboration,” said Lowry. “We've already seen collaboration with all the different government levels. We've already seen collaboration with our community organizations, but most importantly, we're collaborating with one another as neighbors.”
Going forward, the BTTF still needs official city support and approval. There’s also the question of remediation — in 2019, Prentice Butler, King’s chief of staff, pointed to the branch’s infrastructural integrity and possible soil contamination. Adams said he expects “everything up there is gonna be yanked out, basically.”
For the time being, the BTTF will begin a community engagement and visioning process in North Kenwood and Bronzeville. “We fully intend to keep this a community project. We're going to have a lot of input,” said Freeman, the BTTF chairman, on Saturday. “We have several years of this process, and we just want to thank everyone for coming out. This is our first of many events that we're going to have the next few years.”
Corli Jay contributed reporting.
