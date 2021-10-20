A 16-year-old boy was shot near 51st Street and South Ingleside Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Police said that the victim was standing in the street around 3:30 p.m. when three people approached him and began shooting, hitting him in upper right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago emergency room in good condition.
The University of Chicago Police Department said the victim told first responders that he knew the offenders.
This story will be updated with any new information.
