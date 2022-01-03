The Food and Drug Administration has given the OK for 12- to 15-year-olds to get booster shots against COVID-19 and shortened the time after which people can get their boosters following the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines from six to five months.
The move comes as the profoundly contagious omicron strain of the virus continues to spread without pause across the country and Hyde Park.
Though omicron is itself less severe than previous variants of the coronavirus, the sheer number of people becoming infected means that more than 100 Chicagoans are being hospitalized every day. In Illinois, 85% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, regardless of the high number of breakthrough infections happening among vaccinated people.
Overwhelmingly, the vaccines are succeeding in their task of keeping people alive and out of the hospital. When combined with a booster, they are succeeding at keeping people, even most elderly and immunocompromised people, from becoming desperately sick.
Vaccinated people, especially those who are wearing masks, are less likely to transmit COVID-19 to other people. And Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health pointed out at a Monday press conference that the chance of getting COVID-19 is still greatly decreased through vaccination.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the opportunity to recount the toll the ongoing, severe wave is taking on the state’s medical infrastructure.
"Our hospitals and health care workers continue to care for their workers continue to care for their patients under extraordinarily challenging circumstances," he said. "They are under tremendous strain, and I don't know how much more they can stand."
"If you have a relative, a coworker or a neighbor who is hesitant about getting vaccinated, sit them down, talk to them about your own experience," he urged. "Soothe their fears. Reach out with kindness and compassion, but above all, reach out. That conversation maybe begins by saying something like, 'I care about you, and I really want you to be healthy and safe.'"
"All Illinoisans need to focus on keeping each other safe. Where we go next as a state is a matter of all of us pitching in. Each of us can get vaccinated, get boosted and wear our masks when in spaces with other people, and I ask everyone to do their part."
State government looking into pop-ups
The demand for testing is sky-high, and the federal government’s promised 500 million tests, available for home delivery by website, are not yet available.
Ezike urged testing for people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus but urged caution around "some of the" pop-up testing sites in Illinois.
"There are some of those that are unfortunately taking advantage of these crazy times to try to scam people," she said. "If you have any doubts of the testing location you're looking at, go ahead and ask the questions, 'What lab is this testing site using?' 'When will you see the results, and from whom?'"
IDPH's website dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html has a list of testing locations.
A recent Block Club exposé found that several Chicago pop-ups have not returned test results, made their workers wear adequate personal protective equipment or had workers tell patients to put down fraudulent insurance information. Some have been so crowded that social distancing was impossible; others charged for testing that should be free.
IDPH reportedly told Block Club that the agency was not responsible for regulating pop-ups, but on Monday, Pritzker said "fly-by-night" testing sites that just submit swabs to labs with which they may not have strong relationships "are an enormous problem" and that the matter has been referred to Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.
"Working with the Attorney General's Office, we intend to make sure that those operations are no longer patients what they have been doing and instead we're directing everybody to free community-based sites and to our local public health departments," Pritzker said.
The Herald has sought comment from Raoul's office.
Pritzker also said the state had worked to bring down the time it takes to get PCR COVID-19 test results through its contracted labs, though he said test times may go up again as cases are surging. (PCR testing is more accurate than rapid testing.)
