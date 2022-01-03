U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) has announced his plans to not seek reelection this coming November and will leave Congress in a year.
The 30-year incumbent’s upcoming exit scrambles the race to replace him, with a source telling the Herald that up to five people are considering jumping into the campaign. Rush reportedly has plans to endorse a successor.
Rush, 75, told the Sun-Times Monday that he made the decision within the past several weeks after deciding that he did not want his grandchildren to know of him through television or a newspaper — as "a historical figure" — but intimately.
He reportedly plans to hold a press conference about his decision in Bronzeville Tuesday morning. He told the Herald last August that he was undecided and learning towards running again, but issued a blistering statement in October after the General Assembly completed redistricting, complaining about “a horrendous map that does not take into consideration cultural affinities.”
Two local political figures, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), have confirmed they will not run for the seat.
Jahmal Cole, founder of the nonprofit organization My Block, My Hood, My City and the leading of the declared candidate, called Rush "a legend" on Twitter, adding that it is an honor to be in the race to replace him "and continue that legacy."
Rush is perhaps best known for his late 1960s membership in the Illinois Black Panther Party and for, in 2000, beating former President Barack Obama in a congressional primary election.
He moved to Chicago from southern Georgia as a boy, grew up in poverty but with a strong single mother and served in the Army before becoming radicalized. He was briefly incarcerated in the ‘70s on a weapons charge; upon release, he got degrees from Roosevelt University, the University of Illinois at Chicago and McCormick Theological Seminary and has spoken fondly of activism with the Panthers and with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
In the 1980s, he allied with Mayor Harold Washington, with whom he was contemporaneously elected to City Hall in 1983 after one earlier run for City Council. He served there until 1993, making peace with white Chicago Democrats before beating Rep. Charles Hayes (D-1st) in the 1992 congressional primary. He ran for mayor in 1999 but lost badly against Richard M. Daley.
He had served on the council’s Committee on Energy, Environmental Protection and Public Utilities and got a seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee; over the past 15 terms, Rush has become a key player in congressional energy policy. Despite his roots in radical politics, he is no socialist nor a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, but nevertheless a reliable Democratic vote and vocal advocate for African American issues.
Closer to home, Rush has advocated for a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in light of the wanton unsolved murder of South and West Side women. In light of his rural Georgia roots and impoverished childhood, he is serving in his last term on the House Agriculture Committee, which oversees nutrition and the food stamps programs, and advocating for an expansion of the poverty-curtailing child tax credit in a federal spending package.
Rush’s time in Congress has, however, coincided with a marked decline in American democratic norms and legislative functioning: hardball partisan politics and warlike rhetoric has amassed since the House GOP, led by former Speaker Newt Gingrich (Ga.) took power in 1995. He has voted in three out of the four presidential impeachments.
