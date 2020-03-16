The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has reported 13-year-old Tania Snith-White missing. She was last seen on the 4900 block of South Drexel Boulevard on Saturday, March 14.
Snith-White is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.
Special Victims Unit detectives can be reached at 312-747-8380 with any information.
The police have also issued an alert regarding motor vehicle thefts in Hyde Park; both occurred on the 1500 block of East 53rd Street on Tuesday, March 10, between 4:10-4:25 p.m. and on March 14 at 9:45 p.m.
No offender descriptions have been reported. Residents should be aware of these crimes, alert neighbors, pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area, not leave car keys in vehicles, and call 9-1-1 immediately to provide detailed descriptions of any suspicious people, including vehicle descriptions and license plate information.
The detectives can again be reached at 312-747-8380.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between March 9-15.
On March 10 at 10:20 a.m., three female suspects threatened and harassed victims at home on the 1600 block of East 50th Street but fled before the police arrived. No injuries were reported, and the police have no one in custody.
On Thursday, March 12, the police received a report of unknown persons shattering a car window with a brick on the 4800 block of South Kimbark Avenue sometime between Wednesday, March 11, and March 12. Nothing was stolen. The CPD are investigating.
On Friday, March 13, at 2:50 p.m., two suspects exited a vehicle in a parking lot at 5245 S. Cottage Grove Ave., struck a victim and fled before police were called.
On March 13 at 8:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, a victim got into a verbal argument with Diancio Renfro, 29, of the 6300 block of South King Drive, that became physical, with Renfro punching her multiple times in the face. Renfro then stole the victim's personal property and damaged doors at her residence before fleeing southbound. The victim reported having defended herself with a pocketknife, injuring Renfro in the forearm and thigh. She declined medical attention. Renfro matched the offender's description at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, and was arrested. Renfro has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, theft and criminal damage to property.
On March 14 at 4:27 p.m., an individual struck a relative and smashed car windows on the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue before transporting to the hospital. The CPD are investigating.
On Sunday, March 15, at 1:25 a.m., a suspect struck a University of Chicago Medical Center staffer at 5656 S. Maryland Ave. and was arrested by the UCPD.
On March 15 at 3:55 p.m., suspects smashed a vehicle window in a parking structure at 5840 S. Maryland Ave. and took property.
