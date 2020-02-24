Four suspects attempted to carjack a motorist Sunday night on Cornell Avenue in East Hyde Park, the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported.
The Chicago Police Department (CPD) report that the four offenders, described as Black male teenagers, approached the victim as she left her minivan, implied a weapon and threatened her before entering her vehicle. The keys were not in the ignition, however, and the offenders fled south. The victim declined emergency medical services.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The CPD have no suspect in custody after a shooting on the night of Feb. 18 in which a victim survived a gunshot wound to the hand.
The offender, described only as a 6-to-6-foot-5-inch black man, shot a 26-year-old man as he walked down 5500 block of South Shore Drive on Tuesday night. First responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was described as being in good condition after the incident, which happened around 11:39 p.m.
The police confirmed on Monday that the investigation is open and ongoing.
The CPD also issued a warning last week about two similar incidents in recent weeks in which burglars broke into local apartment buildings and stole coins from washing and drying machines.
In each incident, on the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court on the morning of Jan. 26 and sometime overnight from Feb. 11-12 on the 5400 block of South Cornell Avenue, the burglars forced a door open to the building basements.
Residents are asked to keep property perimeters well lit and doors and windows secured; any broken windows, locks or doors should be repaired immediately. Suspicious activity should be reported. If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy for investigating detectives. Neighborhood watch-type agreements are recommended. Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information of witnesses.
The pertinent Detectives Bureau can be reached at 312-747-8380.
The UCPD reported the following incidents as having occurred between Feb. 14 and Feb. 23.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, at 9:30 a.m., the Chicago Police arrested a suspect for striking another person during the course of a verbal altercation on the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue.
On Friday, Feb. 21, at 1:50 a.m., burglars gained entry to Valley of Jordan Food, 1009 E. 53rd St., by breaking the front window and stole an ATM before driving off in a silver SUV. The Chicago Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.