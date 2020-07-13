Six recent burglaries along 47th Street in Bronzeville and Kenwood and four more around Hyde Park have prompted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to warn residents to be on the lookout.
In Bronzeville and Kenwood, offenders forced open a door or window at retail stores or restaurants and took property from within at:
- 1300 block of East 47th Street on June 14 at 2 a.m.
- 500 block of East 47th Street on June 16 at 7:45 a.m.
- 800 block of East 47th Street on June 18 at 1:30 a.m.
- 700 block of East 47th Street on June 18 at 8:30 a.m.
- 500 block of East 47th Street on June 23 at 7:45 a.m.
- 800 block of East 47th Street on July 3 at 12:15 a.m.
In Hyde Park, offenders entered apartments through unlocked doors or windows and took property from within at:
- 800 block of East 54th Street on June 20 at 3 a.m.
- 1700 block of East 56th Street between June 17 at 11 a.m. and June 23 at 12:30 p.m.
- 900 block of East 54th Place on July 4 between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.
- 5500 block of South Harper Avenue on July 5 at 8:30 p.m.
Police advise residents to keep property perimeters well lit, doors and windows secured and immediately repaired, if broken. Make an agreement with neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity. In the event of a burglary, do not touch anything, and call the police immediately. If video surveillance of an incident is available, save it and make a cope for investigating detectives. If approached by witnesses, request contact information.
Anyone with any information can contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between July 6-12.
On Monday, July 6, at 12:40 a.m., five to six teenagers approached a victim on the street at 5432 S. Ridgewood Court and demanded money at gunpoint. They fled after stealing his cellphone and wallet. No injuries were reported, and CPD detectives are investigating.
On July 6 at 2:19 p.m., the UCPD received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle at 1212 E. 54th St.: a victim left her vehicle unlocked and found that the interior had been damaged by fireworks. CPD detectives are investigating.
On July 6 at 9:30 p.m., a suspect stole an employee's cell phone from the counter at 1236 E. 53rd St., the address of Leona's Pizzaria, and fled. The CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, July 8, at 11:30 a.m., UCPD officers detained a suspect for assaulting a Metra employee at the 55th-56th-57th Street station station, 5501 S. Lake Park Ave., who was arrested by the Metra Police.
On July 8 at 11:45 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim while she exited a vehicle at 5500 S. University Ave., implying a gun though none was seen, and then fled in a gray, four-door vehicle. No injuries were reported, and CPD detectives are investigating.
On Friday, July 10, at 11:09 p.m., police received a report of burglars breaking windows to enter an apartment on the 5700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue and stealing property sometime between 6-9 p.m. and exiting through a rear window. No injuries were reported, and no information about the offenders is available.
On Sunday, July 12, at 10:52 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI at 5118 S. Lake Park Ave.
The police also received reports of three stolen catalytic converters in the neighborhood over the week, at:
- 6025 S. Ellis on July 7 at 3:57 p.m.
- 850 E. Midway Plaisance on July 10 at 7:01 a.m.
- The 1200 block of East 50th Street on July 11 at 4:51 p.m.
