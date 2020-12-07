Three separate shootings last week, two in Woodlawn and one in Kenwood, left two suspects injured, though both survived.
On Monday, Nov. 30, at 6:55 p.m, officers from the Chicago and University of Chicago police departments responded to calls of shots fired and found the victim bleeding from the neck on the front lawn lawn of 1016 E. 62nd St.
Officers applied pressure wounds until paramedics arrived and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), where he was treated and reported to be in stable condition, with one gunshot wound to the left side of the neck, one to the right ribs and two in the left knee. Chicago Police detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 8:25 p.m., an Uber driver dropped off a passenger at a gas station at 1158 E. 47th St., the address of BP, who displayed a handgun and stole the victim's phone. The robber tried to steal the vehicle, but the victim drove off northbound on Woodlawn. The suspect fired shots and struck the vehicle, but the driver was not injured. No one is in custody. Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
On Dec. 2 at 10:35 p.m., two men got into an argument in an apartment on the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue, and one opened fire, wounding the victim in the back and right arm. He self-transported to the UCMC in good condition. No one is in custody, and CPD detectives are investigating.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1:21 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist at 5500 S. Ellis Ave. for driving with a suspended registration.
On Dec. 2 at 8:25 a.m., the UCPD arrested a suspect at Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave., for striking a staff member.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2:58 p.m., a suspect struck a pedestrian without provocation at 1547 E. 57th St. The victim declined medical attention. The CPD is investigating.
On Friday, Nov. 4, at 8:49 a.m., police received a report of a stolen bicycle from the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue.
On Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m., a suspect approached a pedestrian walking on the 1400 block of East 53rd Street from behind and displayed a firearm before fleeing eastbound on 53rd. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody at this time.
On Dec. 4 at 9:32 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect for illegal possession of a handgun at 1554 E. 55th St. and recovered the weapon.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2:15 p.m., a thief stole merchandise from a store at 1009 E. 53rd St., the address of the Valley of Jordan, without paying. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 a.m., a thief stole merchandise from Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., without paying. The CPD is investigating.
