The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between July 20-26.
On Tuesday, July 21, at 5:06 a.m., a UCPD officer recovered a parked, unattended vehicle at 6257 S. Harper Ave. that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) had been reported stolen from South Shore.
On Thursday, July 23, at 8:30 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a burglar who broke the glass front door of a business on the 1300 block of East 53rd Street and stole property, which police recovered.
On July 23 at 8:45 p.m., a suspect, described as a 5-foot-five-inch Black man, 130 pounds with curly black hair, forced entry to an apartment on the 5300 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard and stole items. After entering her residence and seeing him inside, the victim fled to a neighbor's apartment and called 9-1-1. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Friday, July 24, at 9:13 a.m., police received a report of someone forcing entry to a vestibule of a building on the 5500 block of South Blackstone Avenue and opening packages. The CPD is investigating.
On July 24 at 2:30 p.m., a suspect struck a security officer at Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., and fled the store after being stopped for theft. The CPD is investigating.
On July 24 at 8 p.m., around four suspects in an SUV parked behind a 2015 white Toyota Corolla parked at 5105 S. Harper Ave.; one thief stole the Corolla and fled westbound on 51st Street. No one is in custody.
On July 24 at 9:10 p.m., a thief stole a 2001 gray Honda Civic with its keys on the passenger seat that was parked at 5104 S. Harper Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m., a thief stole merchandise from Target, 1346 E. 53rd St. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, July 26, at 6:45 p.m., a suspect approached a pedestrian from behind on the 1400 block of East 55th Street and tried unsuccessfully to steal his property. A gray four-door sedan then pulled up, and a robber inside displayed a weapon and demanded the victim's belongings. The first offender fled in the vehicle after the victim, who later declined medical treatment, complied. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On July 26 at 7:40 p.m., two suspects robbed a victim of a bag at 5486 S. Woodlawn Ave. The CPD is investigating.
On July 26 at 11 p.m., a suspect approached victim walking on the 5300 block of South Harper Avenue from behind and pushed him, causing him to fall on the ground. Two offenders then kicked the victim and stole his property. The victim declined medical treatment. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On July 26 at 11:10 p.m., a suspect, described as a Black man in a hooded gray sweatshirt, shattered the window of a business on the 1400 block of East 57th Street before fleeing westbound. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
