Several suspects shot a man as he sat in his parked car at 1019 E. 47th St. on Saturday. A friend took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC).
At 9:41 p.m. on Dec. 12, Chicago and University of Chicago police department officers responded to calls of shots fired at the scene and found several shell casings.
Shortly afterwards, a vehicle with bullet hole damage arrived at the UCMC emergency department with the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The driver told officers they were parked on the street when suspects approached and began shooting.
The victim was reported to be in serious condition. No one is in custody. Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Dec. 7-13.
On Monday, Dec. 7, at 1:15 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from an apartment building on the 5500 block of South Blackstone Avenue.
On Dec. 7 at 2:56 p.m., police received a report of a stolen package containing a laptop from the loading dock, 929 E. 57th St.
On Dec. 7 at 4:27 p.m., a package was reported stolen from the Campus Apartments, 6057 S. Drexel Ave.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10:40 p.m., three teenage robbers got out of a vehicle on the 5200 block of South Blackstone Avenue and began snatching personal belongings off of a pedestrian before fleeing back in the vehicle, described as a dark blue sedan, westbound on 52nd Street. The victim was not injured. No one is in custody. CPD detectives are investigating.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a man for battery after he pushed his girlfriend at Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave.
