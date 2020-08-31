The Chicago Police Department is warning the 2nd District after a rash of vehicular hijackings and robberies in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
In each vehicular carjacking, two to four Black men, 17- to 25-years-old, approached a victim sitting in or standing outside a vehicle, displayed a handgun and ordered the victim out. One offender entered and the others fled in a second vehicle.
The incidents occurred at:
- 4800 block of South Kenwood Avenue on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.
- 100 block of East 45th Street on Aug. 12 at 8:40 a.m.
- 400 block of East 41st Street on Aug. 15 at 3:50 a.m.
- 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue on Aug. 21 at 7:45 p.m.
- 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue on Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m.
- 4100 block of South Berkeley Avenue on Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
In the robberies, two to four offenders, described as Black men 16- to 20-years-old, approached a lone male victim and forced him to the ground before taking property and fleeing the scene on foot or in a waiting vehicle. The robbers used a light-colored sedan during one of the robberies.
The incidents occurred at:
- 1300 block of East 53rd Street on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
- 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard on Aug. 17 at 10:30 p.m.
- 5300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue on Aug. 19 at 2 a.m.
- 4900 block of South Woodlawn Avenue on Aug. 19 at 11:45 p.m.
- 5400 block of South Drexel Avenue on Aug. 21 at 8:45 p.m.
Police urge civilians to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted by an assailant, remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics and do not pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide any information to the police. If approached by a witness, request contact information. Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.
Anyone with any information can contact the CPD Detectives Bureau at 312-747-8380.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Aug. 24-30.
On Monday, Aug. 24, at 2:20 p.m., police received a report of someone having stolen copper wire from a construction site at 1227 E. 60th St. The CPD is investigating.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 4:36 p.m., police arrested three suspects for trespassing at the University of Chicago Charter School, 6420 S. University Ave.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:50 a.m., a motorist struck a pedestrian with his fists and displayed a handgun at a driveway at 5758 S. Maryland Ave. before driving off.
On Friday, Aug. 28, at 8:20 p.m., an unknown motorist threw a paper plate of food out of a car window, striking a contract employee standing on the sidewalk at 970 E. 58th St.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8:30 a.m., Tyrone Mason, 23, allegedly slapped a 23-year-old woman about the face and grabbed her by the neck over the course of an altercation on the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard. The victim declined medical attention. UCPD officers detained Mason and turned him over to the CPD, who arrested him. Mason has been charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
On Aug. 29 at 2:42 p.m., a man in a verbal altercation with a victim got into a verbal altercation with her, got into her car and fled the scene, 5300 S. Hyde Park Blvd. He returned the vehicle by the time the motor vehicle theft report was filed. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:54 p.m., six thieves ran into Target, 1346 E. 53rd St., stole multiple shirts and ran out. The CPD is investigating.
On Aug. 30 at 10 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the CPD in arresting Dawn Johnson, 41, on a misdemeanor count of simple assault after she allegedly threatened another woman with violence. No injuries were reported.
