The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Aug. 17-23.
On Monday, Aug. 17, at 11:40 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect who intentionally broke the basement door off an apartment building on the 1400 block of East 56th Street.
On Aug. 17 at 10:30 p.m., three male suspects robbed a pedestrian on the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, pushing him to the ground and striking him multiple times around the body before taking personal property and running northbound on Blackstone Avenue. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 1:50 a.m., four unknown male robbers approached and stole property from a man walking in an alley off of the 5300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured. No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 19 at 11:35 p.m., four unknown male robbers exited a vehicle at 4924 S. Woodlawn Ave., pushed a pedestrian to the ground and stole his personal property. They then got into a light-colored sedan and fled the scene, driving southbound on Woodlawn Avenue. The victim declined emergency medical services. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1:19 a.m., two victims inside a residence on the 900 block of East 54th Place heard a noice on the second floor, went upstairs and found a rear window open. Officers searched the residence with negative results, but one of the victims said some of her personal belongings were missing. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 20 at 8:56 a.m., police received a report of a burglar entering an apartment in Madison Park and stealing property. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
On Aug. 20 at 8:45 p.m., two robbers struck a pedestrian at 906 E. 61st St. and stole a wallet before fleeing westbound on foot.
On Friday, Aug. 21, at 7:45 p.m., a suspect armed with a handgun forced two victims from their vehicle parked at a gas station at 5048 S. Cornell Ave., the address of BP, striking one in the head multiple times. The offender then fled the scene in the vehicle, a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, going northbound on Cornell. The victim declined emergency medical services. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 21 at 8:05 p.m., a robber approached a pedestrian on the 5803 S. Harper Ave. from behind and pushed her to the ground, demanding personal property. The victim complied, and the offender fled the scene on a bicycle, eastbound on 59th Street. The victim declined emergency medical services. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Aug. 21 at 8:45 p.m., two suspects struck a pedestrian at 5487 S. Drexel Ave. and demanding his personal belongings, stealing a cell phone and backpack before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor bruising and swelling to the face and was treated on the scene. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, at 12:20 a.m., a motorist driving at 4624 S. Ellis Ave. thought he heard shots fired and hit two parked cars, flipping his vehicle. As he tried to exit his vehicle, an unknown man approached, helped pull him out and began patting down his pockets. The offender then took personal property from the victim and fled. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m., a suspect pushed a pedestrian to the ground at 5530 S. Greenwood Ave. and attempted to steal a backpack before observing a University of Chicago security guard in the area and fleeing on foot in an unknown direction with a companion.
