Police arrested four people at the University of Chicago Charter School in Woodlawn on Friday, after a fight led to a girl falling down the stairs.
The 16-year-old victim said she was walking at the school, 6300 S. Woodlawn Ave., at 11 a.m. on March 6 when a group of known offenders approached her. A verbal altercation escalated when an offender punched her; after she fell down the stairs, the offenders continued kicking and punching her, causing minor bruises and scrapes. She declined medical attention.
Dakota Green, 18, and 3 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody at the scene and have each been charged with a count of misdemeanor battery.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Feb. 24 and March 8.
On Tuesday, March 3, at 9:10 a.m., a UCPD officer assisted the Metra Police with the arrest of a disorderly passenger at the 55th-56th-57th Street station, 1561 E. 55th St.
On Saturday, March 7, at 7:18 p.m.,a 21-year-old was shot in the back from an unknown Nissan that approached him as he sat on the sidewalk at 4533 S. Lake Park Ave. He was transported to the U. of C. Medical Center in fair condition. No offenders are in custody, and detectives are investigating.
On March 7 at 11:47 p.m., a suspect, described as an African American man, 6-to-6-feet-2-inches tall weighing 140-150 pounds with black hair, entered a store on the 1600 block of East 55th Street, implied a weapon and demanded money. The victim opened the register, at which point the robber grabbed an unknown amount of money and fled westbound. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.