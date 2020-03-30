Last week saw two armed robberies and a shooting occur in and around Hyde Park, as police also warned the community about catalytic converter thefts in February and March and two apartment building burglaries earlier this month.
On Monday, March 23 at 5:20 p.m., a victim, known to the police, was on the sidewalk at 1137 E. 54th St. when a dark-colored van pulled up. An offender inside produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Khalil Reynolds, 27, of the 7800 block of South Cregier Avenue, was later charged with breaking municipal code for possessing a laser-sight attachment. Detectives are investigating
On Thursday, March 26, at 9:10 p.m., two victims met with two suspects, described as Black men 21- to 25-years old and 35- to 40-years old, in a vehicle at 6318 S. Ellis Ave. to buy marijuana. The suspects displayed handguns and robbed the victims of cash and cell phones before fleeing. No injuries were reported. Detectives are investigating.
On Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 a.m., two suspects who implied a weapon (though none was seen) took cell phones and wallets from four victims walking through park property at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive. The offenders are described as Black men: one had dreadlocks and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and the other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a red-and-blue-striped beanie. Officers toured the area with negative results. Detectives are investigating.
The police reported that thieves stole catalytic converters from parked cars on two occasions, between Feb. 20-21 and between March 3-4, on the 5400 and 5100 blocks of South Dorchester Avenue, respectively.
The police ask the public to report suspicious activity immediately, not leave valuables unattended and unsecured, save and share available video surveillance and, if victimized, to call the police immediately, not touch anything and request contact information from witnesses.
The burglaries both happened on March 20, on the 5400 block of South East View Park and the 1400 block of East 54th Street. In each incident, the burglars made entry into the apartment building basements by forcing open a door and then stealing coins from washing and drying machines.
Police urge that property perimeters be well-lit, that suspicious activity be immediately reported and that neighbors make agreements to watch each other’s homes. Doors and windows should be secured, and any broken windows, doors or locks should be immediately repaired. If video surveillance is available, share it with investigators. Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information from witnesses.
The police also reported that Tania Snith-White, 13, who had been reported missing from Drexel Boulevard, was found on March 21.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between March 23-29.
On March 23 at 3:25 p.m., a UCPD officer detained a suspect wanted for retail theft at 1528 E. 55th St., the address of Trader Joe's, who was turned over to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).
On March 23 at 9:50 p.m., a victim told officers that an offender, described as a 30- to 40-year-old Black woman weighing 140-160 lbs and 5-feet-6-to-10 inches tall, entered his residence on the 4800 block of South Woodlawn Avenue through an open back window. Nothing appeared to have been taken from the residence, and no injuries were reported. The offender fled in an unknown direction. Detectives are investigating.
On Tuesday, March 24, at 9:53 a.m. at 1314 E. 54th St., a UCPD officer recovered an unoccupied vehicle that the CPD had reported stolen.
On March 29, at 12:56 a.m., someone discharged a firearm at 4740 S. Woodlawn Ave. Police found shell casings, but no injuries or property damage was reported. The CPD are investigating.
