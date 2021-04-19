Chicago police issued a bulletin warning of three recent carjacking incidents in the 2nd District, which includes Hyde Park and Kenwood. The incident times and locations were:
· 4700 block of south Cornell Ave. on April 11, 2021 at 7:30 P.M.
· 5100 block of south Ellis Ave. on April 12, 2021 at 6:00 A.M.
· 5300 block of south Lake Park Ave. on April 12, 2021 at 8:15 A.M.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents from April 12-18.
On Tuesday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m., an unattended concrete saw was taken from the sidewalk at 1300 E. 56th St.
On April 13, at 4:40 p.m., there was a traffic crash in the parking garage at 5840 S. Maryland Ave. after a brake malfunction.
On April 13, at 4:50 p.m., UCPD and Chicago police arrested a person at 850 E. 63rd St. for unlawful possession of a weapon after a foot chase.
On Wednesday, April 14, at 2 p.m., UCPD officer recovered three stolen vehicles in a parking lot at 6420 S. University Ave.
On Sunday, April 18, a missing person was reported found on the 5100 block of S. University Ave.
