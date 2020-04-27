Two armed robberies occurred in rapid succession Friday evening in Hyde Park.
On April 24 at 5:40 p.m., an unknown suspect with a handgun took property from a victim walking at 1411 E. 54th Place before fleeing in a silver four-door sedan. The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) is investigating.
At 5:50 p.m., two suspects armed with handguns took property from victims, two adults with a child, walking at 5201 S. Cornell Ave. The robbers fled in a silver four-door Chrysler. No injuries were reported; detectives are investigating.
Police could not say if the incidents were related.
Police also issued a warning last week about three burglaries that occurred in three apartments on the 5500 block of South Shore Drive on Saturday, April 18.
One of the victims said he did not remember if he had locked his door, and another victim said he had left his door unlocked. The burglaries each occurred in the afternoon, between 3:30-11.
No offender information is available in any case. At an April 23 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting, Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the burglaries may be related to others at apartment buildings in the northern end of the police district, which ends at 31st Street.
The police encourage residents to keep property perimeters well-lit and doors and windows secured; any broken windows, doors or locks should be immediately repaired. Report suspicious activity immediately, and share and make a copy of any video surveillance for investigating detectives. Make agreements with neighbors to watch each other's homes.
Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information from any witnesses.
Anyone with any information can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.
The UCPD reported the following incidents as having occurred between April 20-26.
On Tuesday, April 21, at 2:50 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the Chicago Police Department in searching for a suspect around 6300 S. Drexel Ave. who had battered a man after a verbal altercation turned into a physical one. The victim, who knows the offender, sought treatment for facial injuries and damage to his left eye, having sustained several punches to his face. Detectives are investigating.
On April 21 at 3:09 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect who was wanted on an active warrant at 1208 E. 53rd St.
On Wednesday, April 22, at 10:27 a.m., the UCPD detained and turned over to the CPD a suspect had had attempted to steal merchandise from Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., without paying.
On April 22 at 5:25 p.m. and 6:24 p.m., police received reports of windows being smashed in four parked vehicles in the parking structure at 5840 S. Maryland Ave. At the latter time, a thief took property from a car.
On April 24 at 12:10 a.m., a child who accidentally shot himself in the hand with his parent's handgun on the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue was transported to the Comer Children's Hospital by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services.
On April 24 at 6:10 p.m., UCPD officers located and arrested and recovered property from two thieves who broke windows on and stole property from two vehicles parked in the garage at 5840 S. Maryland Ave. They were charged with two counts of burglary.
