The Blackstone Library has added staff and expanded its hours and programming under a new manager, who says the branch is looking to connect with existing patrons and community members to hear what they might want out of their local library.
There are now a dozen staffers at the library, the largest number in the past two years. They include Robin Willard, who took over as branch manager in December.
Since Dec. 19, the Blackstone branch has also been open on Sundays, part of the final wave of a citywide initiative to open libraries on the weekend. Willard said about 80 patrons showed up on the first day of the new extended hours.
“There was a patron that came in and paid for a lost book that was overdue by many, many moons,” she said. “We don’t have late fees anymore, but it was just nice to see that folks are coming back that maybe wouldn’t come on other days of the week.”
Willard, a Kenwood Academy alum, recently celebrated her 25th anniversary of working within the city library system. She got her start through the Blue Skies for Library Kids project, which worked to create community-based library programming for children and families — everything from a fishing program for kids at the Albany Park branch to a storybook garden with murals painted by local residents at the Douglas branch.
“I was thinking maybe I might become a teacher, I might become a librarian — who knows? I just didn’t want to be in a space where I’m always whispering and saying ‘hush,’” she said.
“All these programs that were really truly based on going out and doing inventory of key stakeholders in the community and designing something together was so exciting to me. It’s continued to be so exciting for me because the library is never stagnant.”
After her involvement with Blue Skies, Willard continued her work in the same vein at CPL’s children’s services department and then in teen services after it split off as a separate department. There, she helped shape the department and its programming, including the YouMedia initiative that spawned the careers of a clique of Chicago musicians whose most prominent members include Chance the Rapper, Saba and Noname.
“Now that the department has really stabilized and is getting teen services staff in every library, I was ready for a new challenge,” said Willard. “I will say too that the pandemic also impacted the decision as well, leaning in a little bit more to the sense of community with all these changes that were happening and seeing all the good things people were doing for each other.
“I was ready for some more community-based work, going back to what I kind of started with.”
In line with Willard’s desire to bring a more community-first feel to the branch, programming at Blackstone has expanded. The library is now running a science club as an after-school activity, as well as a weekly Lego night, in which children get to build with the popular mini-bricks.
“Even our security guard was smiling and kind of laughing with delight looking at the younger kids at the Lego night, just because it feels so good to see families and people coming back and enjoy interacting,” said Willard.
Willard said one of the new library associates is especially focused on working with middle schoolers and teenagers, and the library has been running outreach programs at nearby Kenwood Academy, as well as the University of Chicago Lab Schools, to encourage young people to sign up for library cards.
But she also pointed out how crucial it is to offer students some tools for coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — in November, the branch ran a virtual program to offer students some tips for alleviating and managing stress.
“I think it’s also important to recognize that so many people are talking about the learning loss that’s happened, but kids have really adapted incredibly well and I think they’ve learned a lot through this experience,” she said. “We’re really excited to have them come back and have those in-person interactions.”
The programs, of course, aren’t just geared toward children and teenagers. A new conversation club provides a space for people learning English, those on the autism spectrum that may want to practice socializing and others who might just be shy. There are also resume writing workshops for adults. There is extra computer support for patrons two Wednesdays each month from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
And a book club is starting to meet again — on March 26, members will discuss Ta-Nehisi Coates' "The Water Dancer."
Willard said staffers are also reaching out to various local organizations, such as the Hyde Park Art Center, for possible partnerships. Another group is Alternatives, a citywide nonprofit that works on youth development.
“They identify resources for teens in need across the city. So they offer psychological services they will help runaways, any teens that are in need of more immediate support, psychological support, mental health support, they have social workers on board,” said Willard. “They have been a long term partner with me as part of the teen mental health task force at the library, so I was really excited about bringing them to Blackstone.”
The layout of the library itself has also shifted around, with a new first floor area where patrons can pick up books requested from other branches. There’s also new signage to direct people toward sections that have been shifted around, and Willard pointed out the popular floating collections of films and large print books. (Floating collections are pieces of library media that aren’t permanently housed at a particular branch.)
There is also room to showcase the African American Heritage collection and a coloring station in the Children's Reading Room. The Teen Reading Room is being re-activated, too, with a vinyl cutter and 3D printer available for use. One COVID-related restriction that's temporarily in place: no food or drinks allowed.
Above all, Willard emphasized her and her staff’s desire to prioritize community outreach and feedback, changing elements of programming and the branch layout to fit what patrons find most helpful.
“That’s really what we’re trying to do at the library, is create a sense of community and a place that can bring people together,” she said. “Be inclusive as well as providing opportunities, not just to continue growing and learning but connecting and creating new ideas.”
