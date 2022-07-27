Hospitalizations at the University of Chicago Medical Center have tripled since mid-July, and hospital administrators think they will continue going up. Employee absenteeism is going up, too.
"Because they have COVID," said Dr. Emily Landon, the hospital's lead epidemiologist.
The world is now experiencing a wave of infections caused by the BA.5 variant of last winter’s omicron strain. But while the original omicron and its earlier associated variants tended to cause less-severe illnesses in individuals — though it was profoundly contagious, causing a massive wave of death in the winter — Landon said there seems to be more serious illness with BA.5.
"This particular virus has a change in its spike protein to make it a little bit more like delta," she said, naming the variant that caused so much death last summer, especially across the South. She added that, in hospitalizations across the U.S., this variant appears to attach to deep lung tissue.
And prior COVID infections aren’t necessarily a failsafe. “It looks like the immunity from BA.2 (a variant that spread late this past winter and spring) is not very good at preventing infection from BA.5," she said. “(BA.2) acts kind of like a boost of the vaccine. It helps keep you out of the hospital. It helps prevent long-term problems… But it's not good enough to prevent you from getting sick."
She added that any immunity from infections during the original omicron wave will provide "some protection long-term, but not anything special for BA.5."
Basically, "If you haven't had COVID in the last month, you're susceptible to BA.5," she said.
Landon said we are lucky that this BA.5 wave is not happening in the wintertime, given viruses' propensity to spread at higher rates with less moisture in the air and people's tendency to pack indoors more. She said BA.5 tends to make people sicker faster and that people can spread it faster, making more people sick at the same time, which was the biggest problem during last winter's enormous omicron wave.
She said this BA.5 wave will likely be similar in speed to that wintertime omicron wave: more people will be likely to get sick. Another problem is that more people are further away from their last dose of vaccine, which is a problem for older people, people with multiple medical problems and people who are immunocompromised, because protection against hospitalization from the mRNA vaccines (those by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) are wearing.
"If you're over the age of 60, 65, or if you have multiple medical problems, and it's been more than six months since your last vaccine, your hospitalization risk is starting to go up," Landon said. "About five months after your last dose, it starts to increase again."
Landon said people who are at high-risk for bad COVID-19 outcomes and who haven't gotten a dose of vaccine in six months "should be actively asking whether or not you qualify and pursuing an additional dose of vaccine immediately." She said there are ongoing discussions that immunocompromised people may be allowed to get a third booster dose. And public health authorities have decided against allowing people who are younger than 50 who are not at high risk for bad COVID-19 outcomes to get a second booster dose, according to the Washington Post.
"The same people who are supposed to make recommendations about when you're supposed to get another booster are the same people who are taking care of patients who have omicron and the same people who are trying to influence the public health metrics by mitigations, and they're burned out and busy. And they're doing the best they can," Landon said.
"This is another surge where health care workers are working extra to cover staff, their colleagues, who are sick,” she said. “Everybody's tired…. Yes, I think we should get people vaccinated, but we can't just go back to normal and pretend COVID doesn't exist."
Landon said it appears as though humanity will continue having a new variant every few months until it realizes "living with COVID" is not "ignoring COVID." Living with a disease is not ignoring it, she said.
Once someone is diagnosed with diabetes, they make a lot of changes to the way that they live, from what they eat to the medications they take to their interactions with the health care system, in order to have the best life possible with their illness.
Many people in the tropics live with malaria endemicity by putting mosquito nets around their children's beds and testing them for the disease every time they get a fever, because otherwise they could die.
"Those are two examples of what living with a disease looks like," Landon said. "If COVID is going to remain endemic and we're not going to wear masks in public places, we're going to have a new variant every couple of months, and the evidence suggests that around 10% of people get long-term symptoms after COVID.
Each time people get COVID, Landon said, it’s a ‘roll of the dice’ whether or not they’ll get long-term symptoms (of at least two months).
"We're just going to see a certain number of individuals have their lives cut short by COVID, because they just can't take it again," she said. "I think people think they just don't want to wear a mask anymore. I don't think they're really thinking about whether or not their grandma's going to die earlier than she otherwise would have."
She added that, as an immunocompromised person with rheumatoid arthritis, she avoids doing a significant amount of things in public all the time, because she cannot know if she will be safe and does really know what the long-term consequences are.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that mask mandates and vaccine requirements will not be considered again until citywide hospital capacity comes under strain. Landon said absent masking (especially in schools), occupancy limits and improved ventilation, "this winter's going to be horrible."
"Maybe I'll be wrong about that, but if this is how bad the summer is without any mitigations, I can't imagine how bad the winter is going to be," she said.
Still, the nation's and Chicago's COVID-19 death rates have been stable and low for the past several months, as have they been on the mid-South Side, where just a few people have died this summer. Landon acknowledged how researchers have made "tons of strides" in treating acute COVID-19, through monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, the antiviral medication Paxlovid and other options.
"What we do not have is a way to significantly prevent long-term consequences in people — we don't even know how bad or not bad the long-term consequences are, just that all the signals suggest there are pretty bad long-term consequences — and we also don't have a way to prevent people from getting sick, which is really causing supply chain disruptions, inabilities to get on flights, hospitals being short-staffed," she said.
Chicago's sick leave ordinance provides five days of sick leave at the best case scenario. Landon pointed out that that covers one episode of COVID-19 and that the economy is staffed-up for people to miss a week or two half-weeks of work a year. She said the new reality is that employers will need to be staffed-up for people to miss three to five weeks a year because of COVID-19, and that they will have to pay for it. Or employees will come to work sick with COVID-19 and infect those around them.
"Absenteeism because you're too sick to work is so high with COVID. Even if you're not the one who has that, if you give it to other people, then many of them are going to be so sick that they can't come to work. Or kids are going to be so sick that they can't go to school, and parents have to stay home with them," she said.
"The absentee problem in the United States is, we're just not staffed for that. And with inflation and a recession that may be coming, I'm not thinking that the economy is really set up right now for us to staff up everywhere and pay for additional people just to account for the additional absenteeism."
And since nowhere near everyone booster-eligible has gotten one, to say nothing of the number of people who are unvaccinated, more people are going to continue to die from COVID-19, despite the medical interventions available, than need to.
