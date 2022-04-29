Augustana Lutheran Church's Community Breakfast, held every third Sunday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m., has been on hiatus since just after the COVID-19 pandemic began. But it's set to resume in May and needs volunteers.
A few volunteers from before the pandemic are coming back, Pastor Nancy Goede said, but a few others are waiting and seeing before going back to volunteer in a space where people are taking off their masks to eat. ("These are folks who aren't going to restaurants yet," Goede said.) Some others have died, gone off to college or moved.
So the Community Breakfast needs to rebuild its volunteer ranks, and Goede is welcoming volunteers from outside the Augustana community. Volunteers can be greeters, work in the kitchen beginning at 8 a.m. or serve food. Those interested can email office@augustanahydepark.org.
Around 50 people come to the breakfasts, which Goede said are for "anybody who just wants to come and have breakfast with other people," including several elderly people who come for companionship alongside a "significant" number of people in need of a meal.
She noted the breakfast complements the Feed the People meals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave. People sometimes leave breakfast at Augustana and go to the Hyde Park Food Pantry at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave.
The breakfasts began in 2014. Volunteers distributed packed breakfasts in March 2020 — the church's last in-person service was on Sunday, March 8 — before ceasing, in light of the large upswell of food options during the early months of the pandemic.
The church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., also has a community-stocked Love Fridge, where people can take food at all hours.
