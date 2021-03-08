As the first week of hybrid learning wound down last Friday afternoon, Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School Principal Sabrina Gates was pulling a cart through the school’s hallways collecting face masks to be laundered.
She stopped at Room 104 and showed substitute teacher Lucas Olson how to deal with the face masks his students had been wearing.
“When they are dirty, they go into plastic bags,” said Gates. “The clean masks are in labelled paper bags, so just separate them."
At Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St., the hybrid learning plan is the same as at all other Chicago Public Schools K-8 locations. Students learn at school two days each week, learn at home independently two days each week, and receive one day of real-time virtual classroom instruction at home with their teacher via Google Classroom.
When asked how the week had been, Gates said, with a chuckle, “busy.”
“We did our best thinking, not ever having taught this way,” said Gates as she discussed how the school had prepared for the return of students and hybrid learning.
“We had to make a couple of adjustments, you know, once we got in.”
“Adjustments because (some) parents indicated that they were going to send their kids in person, and then changed their mind, understandably.
“But that changes everything. It changes classroom setup; it changes where we send staff. Everything has a domino effect.”
About 70 students attended Shoesmith during the first week back, said Gates.
According to a CPS database, Shoesmith reported no actionable COVID-19 cases during the week from Feb. 28 to March 6. Neither did any other elementary schools in the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Woodlawn areas. System-wide, CPS had 21 confirmed cases during that period.
Case counts on the database represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with CPS buildings and “are not a measure of transmission in schools,” according to CPS.
As Olson brought Gates plastic bags containing face masks that he had collected from his students, Gates paused and said, “The students are happy to be here; happy to see their friends.”
“And adjusting,” she added, “especially our kindergarten and first grade students, because developmentally they don’t always know personal space.”
“But nobody’s crying,” said Gates, “They’re happy to be here. So, we are happy to have them.”
To learn more about the CPS reopening and hybrid teaching plans, visit the district’s Reopening FAQ Page.
