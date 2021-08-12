Case positivity continues to increase on the mid-South Side amid the delta variant-driven surge while the rate of new vaccinations is basically flat.
Nevertheless, months after the vaccines were approved, they continue to be distributed in Hyde Park.
At an Aug. 12 press conference, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said that most Chicagoans are getting vaccinated at local pharmacies, followed by outpatient medical providers like federally qualified health centers, such as Friend Health, 800 E. 55th St. There, testing is way up, and the number of shots are mildly up.
"I think, because they see positivity rates going back up again, people who had passed on seeing the vaccine are considering it," said Wendy Thompson, Friend Health's chief of strategy and development. "Definitely for a while, the drive-through (test site) had pretty much come to a halt, but now our lot has started to fill up, and I can even see how full the schedules are for testing."
Each additional person vaccinated is a success, she said. Friend Health is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; because it is giving the Pfizer shot, they can immunize children aged 12 and older and offer it to students coming through for sports physicals.
Hannah Smith, 12, was excited to get vaccinated before going on a late-summer vacation.
"My grandma is very serious about this pandemic, and I felt like, 'Sure, why not? It will help, and my family members won't be endangered if I went by them," she said.
A significant part of Smith's life has been clouded by the pandemic. Now that she is vaccinated, she looks forward to more freedom than before. When she went back to school in March, she had concerns about being around coughing and nose-picking kindergartners.
"Now that I'm vaccinated," she said, "I feel like I'm pretty safe. The vaccination, I trust it. Some people don't. I do, because my mom got it, my brother got it, my uncle got it, and also my dad."
Ebony Jackson, Lagina Armour's 13-year-old daughter, did not want to get the shot.
"At first I wasn't going to give it to her, but by them going back to school and the delta variant spreading, I decided that I think it's safer for her," Armour, of Park Manor, said. "(Thirteen) is pretty young, but they get the vaccination for the chickenpox and measles and stuff like that."
Armour got her second dose in May, and Jackson is up-to-date for all her immunizations. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds in May, but Armour held off on getting her vaccinated against COVID-19 because she wasn't sure if Chicago Public Schools would even open later this month. Jackson had gone to school online since March 2020.
"I wasn't going to get vaccinated at first," Armour said, but she works in home elder care and got it for her safety and her clients'.
Armour is worried about Jackson's return to school because her classmates are not all vaccinated. "You don't know who they've been around," she said. "If they're still wearing masks, they're still touching stuff. You know how kids are. They take the masks off, forget, got to put the masks back on, end up sneezing and coughing, sneezing in their hands, touching stuff." Nevertheless, Jackson's eventual immunization gives her peace of mind.
Jackson said she didn't want to get the vaccine because she doesn't know what's in it. "I heard that from everywhere, and I know for myself that I don't trust it," she said. "TikTok and everywhere else, and plus, I'm not going off what they think, I'm going off what I think as well."
If she was 18, she said, she would not have gotten the shot.
Jaida Higgs was getting her first dose, spurred by her sister's current breakthrough coronavirus infection.
"I was a little apprehensive on the vaccine when it first came out, but I have since been convinced that it's the best decision," Higgs said.
Hyde Parker Shama Hill, in for her second dose, had been mandated to get immunized by her employer, Roosevelt University, where she works as a cook.
It doesn't bother her to be getting it. "Quite a few" of her friends' parents and grandparents have died of COVID-19, she said.
Why wait until now? "I just didn't have time," she said. She has five children, 7 to 14, and wants the ones who are eligible to be vaccinated now.
During the time this summer when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave vaccinated people clearance to go unmasked, Hill, unvaccinated, kept wearing hers. But she didn't leave her house much. While happy she got her shot, she acknowledged the potential for a breakthrough infection.
South Shore, where she lives, has been severely hit by the pandemic — 1 in 286 neighborhood residents have died of COVID-19 as of Aug. 7, the worst rate of any ZIP code in Chicago — but as of Aug. 12, only 34.6% of residents there have been vaccinated. Some of Higgs's friends still haven't gotten vaccinated, and she waited months after the shots became widely available to get hers.
"It was very new. It wasn't regulated by the FDA yet, and I wanted to see how it went prior to taking it," she said. (The FDA has not fully approved the vaccines that have been given emergency authorization.) "I wasn't 'anti,' I just was taking my time. I eventually probably would have gotten it regardless, but, again, I wasn't going to do it."
Higgs flew several times over the spring and summer. She has emphasized her preventative health over the pandemic, like supplements. She plans to wear a mask indefinitely.
"I feel like it's not going to go away completely, it will just be manageable through the vaccine, herd immunity, anything of that nature. Viruses just don't 'go away,'" she said. "It takes time, so I don't expect it to go away this year. I'm still going to wear masks for any other germs on airplanes, not for every other day. I think we're just going to have to live with it and keep pushing that other people do get the vaccines."
Maurice Anderson, from Woodlawn, said he only got the vaccine once he was confident to do so after his research. He has heart problems, and his doctor advised him to get it, but he stressed that it was ultimately his decision.
"At the end of the day, it's going to come up to you, no matter what the doctor say, who said it — the president, whoever say it. At the end of day, it comes out to what you want to do," he said.
"I think it's more safe to get it, because I don't see us, this world going nowhere different. I mean, I don't see no change. And these last two years have just been, man, messed up. It's like, nail-biting, like you're pushed to the corner. You've got to watch every detail and thing you do and everything, period. And not just with the COVID. Just with life, period, right now."
Asked if he thought he can handle it, Anderson said, "Of course, of course. As long as I wake up every day I can handle it."
Kisha Moore, a 16-year nurse at Friend Health, did testing a year ago at senior buildings in the area. They were high then, and she is watching the slow, steady rise of the delta surge today.
The job now has become ordinary: "I'm not as afraid as I was previously. We can really communicate with the patients and put them at a different comfort level now."
Positive patients run the gamut from completely asymptomatic to those who have an odd muscle ache to those who are very, very sick.
Moore got vaccinated in May, after catching COVID-19 in March 2020. She herself was uncertain about getting the shot — skeptical of the speed with which it was developed and the initial geographic outreach towards hard-hit, and predominantly poorer, communities — but she did her research, and a coworker who spoke about successful vaccine development and rollout against other diseases convinced her.
"The more and more I thought about that, it made me come to reality: 'Hey, so maybe this isn't so bad,'" she said.
Her teenage sons got it at the same time as her. They both recently went to Florida with an unvaccinated friend to see a concert. Moore said their friend got COVID-19 there, but did not transmit it to her sons, who shared an Airbnb with him for a week.
"It reassured me a little bit more," she said.
At her press conference, Arwady said Chicago "is back on the increase but not seeing anything compared to what we saw on the first or second surge." The majority of the city's cases continue to be in Chicagoans in their 30s and 40s; there is no current surge in cases among children or teenagers.
There have been some clusters at daycares and day camps, but no community spread, and she is confident in the plan to reopen public schools at the end of the month.
Nearly all fully vaccinated Chicagoans have not been hospitalized or died — 99.99% and 99.999%, respectively. Vaccination status has replaced age as the biggest predictor of hospitalization or death.
South Shore remains one of six ZIP codes where fewer than 40% of eligible people have not received a first dose of vaccine, but Arwady said that 70% is her floor. No mid-South Side ZIP code has achieved that percentage.
The biggest age group increase in vaccination is among 12- to 17-year-olds. Over the summer, the majority of vaccine doses have gone to Black and Latino Chicagoans, but they remain disproportionately unvaccinated. Two-thirds of Asian Chicagoans are vaccinated, 63% of White Chicagoans are, 51% of Latino Chicagoans are and 42% of Black Chicagoans are. Eighteen- to 28-year-old Black Chicagoans are particularly behind as a demographic cohort, as are Latino Chicagoans aged 65 and older.
"Looking ahead," Arwady said, "COVID cannot be eliminated. We want to stay open as a city, but staying open also means being careful. It means first and foremost getting vaccinated. It means getting tested if you have any symptoms and, for now, wearing a mask in indoor public places."
If Chicago gets more vaccinated as a city, Arwady hopes case rates can be more controlled and the city's risk can be lower. Given national and international trends, she expects the city's hospitalizations and deaths to increase, but nothing like how they increased before the vaccines were available.
"I'm a little worried about the fall and the winter, where we would expect to see a surge anyway, because we know respiratory viruses … tend to surge," she said. "I think with delta, this just came a little earlier than had been expected."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, has said an additional vaccine dose is needed for immunocompromised people. Arwady said that is the right decision based on what she has seen and that additional recommendations may be coming, but she does not want people to take that as carte blanche to get boosters without direction.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 1-7 out of 1,083 tests — a 4.9% positivity — up from 26 the week before, and a person died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed rose 49%, and 39.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 34 people tested positive out of 1,236 tests, down from 38 the week before — a 3.1% positivity — and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests performed rose 25%, and 56.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 55 people tested positive out of 1,231 tests, up from 45 the week before — a 5% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed rose 7%, and 39.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In 60649, South Shore, 28 people tested positive, down from 35 the week before, out of 1,180 tests performed — a 3.1% positivity — and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed was flat, and the number of residents vaccinated is up 0.3% from the week before.
Citywide, 53.8% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated. The numbers are accurate as of Aug. 12 and are listed at chi.gov/coviddash.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $25 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
More than half of the people signing up for the program are Black, Arwady said, and around a third are older than 65.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., is offering appointments online at katsarospharmacy.com for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me.
UChicago Medicine is also now vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
