Hyde Parkers on Promontory Point on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, were optimistic that vaccines would nip the COVID-19 pandemic and end the social isolation that had epitomized 2020, with its social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
At the point on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, however, many interviewed Hyde Parkers commented that the year that had passed was a year of social fragmentation in the United States and senseless violence in the neighborhood, all while the pandemic threw curveballs and continued on.
At first, Brinton Ahlin said he feels ambivalent, but then he said he oscillates between super optimism and super pessimism when considering where things are going. As his wife played with their young son, he said his position is hard to have because he is concerned for the long-term future but easier because he is immersed in the day-to-day.
"You have to take care of him every day. He's got to go to school. He's got to socialize. He's got to learn how to read and learn how to be a person in this world. Life keeps going forward," he said. "That's true for everyone, but I think that's really acute when you have a child."
Since his son's birth in 2016, Ahlin said is has been easier to take in life's smaller joys, adding, "When I step back and look at the big picture, it is a foreboding picture sometimes, and there is a lot of uncertainty."
Last year, his son began preschool in-person at Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St. There was uncertainty there, but Ahlin and his wife are glad they did it in hindsight. They visited family abroad last summer, as "after a certain point, you just sort of have to make plans and think, 'well, it's a risky thing.'" They all got COVID-19, which was scary and unpleasant, but they all recovered.
"In hindsight, I think we're happy with that decision, because we have to see our family at some point," he said.
Months ago, Ahlin said he would have looked forward to a return to normalcy in 2022. That hope is tempered by trepidation now.
"I teach at the university. I was very glad to be back in the classroom, because I had a blackboard and all of that, and I missed it more than I realized, having in-person connection," he said. "But on the other hand, we're going to be remote now for the next two weeks. Having done it before, I'm not as worried about that, because I know it can be done. I know that it works. But there's a moment when you saw it and went, 'Well, here we go again.'"
Alexia Koelling cried with relief when she was vaccinated; she and her husband, Nick Ramsey, are now boosted, and their two young children are now vaccinated. That is a relief, but she is having trouble feeling relieved.
"New years are always a time for optimism, but it feels hard right now," she said. The country is "partially insane," she said. "It's really difficult for people to talk about differences of opinion."
Ramsey called his family "a disaster." He said aside from them, his immediate family does not have much contact "with folks who have vastly different opinions about many things."
Furthermore, he is concerned about the uptick in Hyde Park's violence. The neighborhood experienced several murders last year, including two days with two murders each.
"There's always been violence in the city, but we've usually been somewhat insulated from it," Ramsey said. "To see it get somewhat closer to home in various ways, affecting our lives either in Hyde Park or in commutes to their school — it's feeling more real. I have a lot of anxiety about it."
They figure they'll stay in the neighborhood — they like it here — but they have talked about moving to the suburbs.
COVID-19 anxiety is receding, but political anxiety and the anxiety of city living is going up, Koelling said. Said Ramsey, "The social fabric is becoming looser by the moment, it seems."
"I'm really quite up in the air with what's going to happen with our country."
"I think we are in difficult times, and my optimistic hope is that my Hyde Parkers, working together, can solve the problems in our neighborhood, enjoy each other and have a happy 2022," said Reeva Shulruff. "But I think that it's going to take a lot of work on the part of all of us."
The pandemic's protraction is "discouraging," she said when asked about it, but she then pivoted back to the need for popular mobilization, expanding her focus to national threats.
"Some of the main problems we have to work out in this country are the problems of voting rights, keeping our democracy and COVID," Shulruff said. "I think Hyde Parkers have always been active and creative. On a community level, the more people can get together and brainstorm how to provide a comfortable place for young people to solve some of the problems that lead to violent crime, the better that will be. And the more some of us will take it seriously and get involved in organizations to protect voting rights, the better that will be."
Voting rights are not under attack in Illinois. She is hopeful that the fight will go on in places within the country where they are under attack. Asked if she will get involved there, she said, "Hopefully."
Shulruff's new friend Marcia Rogers, for her part, introduced herself as a "dose of optimism." She is newly widowed and new to Hyde Park from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her husband's aunt, who lived in the neighborhood, outlived him, and Rogers came here to help her sister-in-law go through papers.
"I walked into her apartment and thought 'I want to be here," she said.
The apartment is in Shulruff's building; Rogers is interested in joining KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., of which Shulruff is a member, and the synagogue set them up.
"I think Hyde Park is just a gem of a community," she said. "Now I'm going to try to set up a little bit of roots here. I've been following the Herald quite a bit and meeting people like Reeva."
"My optimism comes from new experiences, new opportunities, a fresh start for me, and a chance to meet new people. You know, we're in a tough time, but I'm optimistic."
While it did not meet forecasters' predictions, it did snow on New Year's Day, enough so that Janos Simon could indulge his cross-country skiing hobby on the point.
2021 broke the city's record for the longest time gone before measurable snowfall, all as global warming continues unabated; Simon said the city seems to have gotten more snow in the past. Nevertheless, the 3 inches or so Hyde Park got, absent wind or snow plows, was all he needed.
"I think that things are going to be nice and white and COVID-free," he said, asked if the admittedly pretty winter scene had any meaning as the new year got started. If the disease does not end, he said, maybe it would end as a calamity through vaccines and treatments.
Later on 53rd Street, both Roderick Shaw and Tiffany Glover enjoyed a meal out at Strings Ramen Shop, 1453 E. 53rd St., their last before the city's proof-of-vaccination requirement went into effect on Monday.
"The day can change, it doesn't have to be bad every day," he said. "You can't go every day being down."
"We're going into a new year of 'what's next.' People are worried about this virus. People are worried about if they're going to be able to go back to work, if kids are going back to school and anything," he said. "I just want everything to die off and everything to go back to normal with peace."
Glover hopes the pandemic is ending, taking the omicron variant's decrease in virulence as a good omen. She hopes that mandates will come to an end soon, too. Both have gotten COVID-19 twice: omicron and once before that.
She noted that the world wasn't particularly peaceful before the pandemic.
"I have hopes that we have learned something as a nation, or maybe as a world, with the virus. Like more innovative ways in creating jobs or how jobs go about," she said. She's worked from home throughout this time and enjoyed the convenience.
Glover has more immediate changes on the horizon. With her daughter about to start college, she is thinking about getting a place in Florida, even if she keeps her house in South Shore. ("Crime, of course, is one of the factors," she said.)
After the proof-of-vaccination requirement goes into effect, Shaw figures he'll go to the suburbs more often for restaurants and entertainment, though he is resigned to more vaccination mandates coming to concert venues everywhere in the time ahead. Suburban Cook County also began a mandate on Monday.
"It will hold a certain kind of life that we do have here, but I don't think it's going to last too long," he said. "I think this is something that's not going to go anywhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.