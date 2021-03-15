“Spring is powerful,” said author and emcee Nina Barrett as she prepared to read an excerpt from Clarence Darrow’s closing argument in the 1926 murder trial of Detroit’s Henry Sweet during a March 13 ceremony in Jackson Park commemorating the 83rd anniversary of Darrow’s death.
“(The ceremony) really marks a bookend of a year that was just so unexpectedly … difficult, in so many ways,” said Barrett, looking around as a group of about 30 gathered for the annual ceremony near the Darrow Bridge.
“For a lot of us, this was the last event that we did last year before, you know, when the wave was coming at us. But we didn’t really understand how huge it was going to be. It’s poignant.”
On its website, the Clarence Darrow Commemorative Committee, which organizes the event, states that Darrow, “defended the weak and the strong, but never the strong against the weak. He used the courtroom platform to champion the causes close to him, to argue some of the major issues of his time, too many of which are still being fought today.”
The excerpt from the Henry Sweet trial that was chosen to be read at the ceremony by the Commemorative Committee was selected because it “resonates with a little bit of what went on this year,” said Barrett, referring to the protests and civil unrest that occurred this past summer in response to the George Floyd murder.
The Henry Sweet trial was the second of the two “Sweet Trials” that followed the levying of murder charges against Dr. Ossian Sweet, his wife, two brothers (including Henry) and seven others in 1925 in Detroit, Michigan.
“Ossian Sweet was a physician, who was Black, and he and his family had moved into a largely white neighborhood,” said Barrett. “From the moment they moved in, there was a white mob that was gathering in the neighborhood.”
“The family was kind of living in this house, armed, waiting for this mob to attack them,” continued Barrett. Rocks were thrown at the house, a window was broken and “finally, somebody in the house fired a shot and then there was a whole mob reaction.”
One of the mob was killed and the whole family was put on trial. Clarence Darrow was called in to join the defense led by Charles H. Mahoney, an African American attorney from Detroit. Darrow was brought in by the NAACP, which was financing the defense, partly to attract national attention to the trial.
“Darrow’s tactic was always to get the jury to try to empathize deeply with the defendant,” said Barrett. “In this case it was an all-white jury. So, of course, he was trying to convince the all-white jury that they should think about what Black people had been through in this country.”
The first trial, in which eight of the original eleven defendants were tried together (charges against the other three had been dropped earlier), ended with a hung jury, and a mistrial was declared. Darrow requested that the eight remaining defendants be tried separately in subsequent trials. His request was granted by Judge Frank Murphy.
In his closing arguments during what was supposed to be the first of these subsequent trials, the Henry Sweet trial, Darrow said, “I believe the life of the Negro race has been a life of tragedy, of injustice, of oppression. The law has made him equal, but man has not. And, after all, the last analysis is, what has man done? — and not what has the law done?”
Continuing, Darrow said to the jury, “This case is about to end, gentlemen. To them, it is life. Not one of their color sits on this jury. Their fate is in the hands of twelve whites.”
As Barrett finished reviewing the excerpts of Darrow’s closing arguments that she was going to read during the commemoration ceremony, she looked up and said, “The sun is strong. Spring is powerful. It’s about renewal and starting over, better, hopefully.”
Barrett then stood up and looked over the gathered socially-distant group. Before reading she asked, “How many of you have been vaccinated?” About half the 30 or so people raised their hands.
Henry Sweet’s trial ended with his acquittal by the all-white jury. Subsequently, the prosecuting attorney chose to dismiss all charges against the remaining defendants.
A video of a selection of excerpts from Darrow’s closing arguments in the Henry Sweet trial being read by Chicago-based artist and actor Sheri Flanders can be seen on the Clarence Darrow Commemorative Committee website, which also has information about the annual commemoration.
