As Rebecca Brown read "Owl Moon," to the rapt attention of her preschoolers at Bret Harte Elementary in East Hyde Park, another class burned off steam in the school's gymnasium, pitter-pattering back and forth under the eye of teaching assistant Karina Gonzalez.
Brown worked through the book with her students, connecting the protagonist's experience being out at night in the snowy woods to their own experience of the cold weather and the evergreen trees they painted in class the day before. She wore a face shield to better convey her facial expressions instead of a mask.
"When you go owling," she read, "you have to be brave."
Everyone in the first week at Bret Harte is being a little brave. Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, in-school learning for the youngest Chicago Public Schools students has resumed.
In the gymnasium, Gonzalez explained that the children were getting free playtime with some equipment at their disposal. But they seemed content to just chase each other back and forth across the boards until they were out of breath, smiling broadly beneath their masks.
Gonzalez said returning to the in-school routine, while following safety protocols, has been a big adjustment. In the few days since coming back, she said she had not seen her students socializing as much in the classroom as they would have before the pandemic, making the free time in the gym that much more important.
"This is the only time they can actually be a little bit more engaged with each other," she said. "In the classroom, they're all 6 feet apart."
But Gonzalez said she feels safe, and she is glad her students are back.
In an interview, Principal Charlie Bright emphasized the twin necessities of having material — sanitation and personal protective equipment — and open lines of communication with Bret Harte families.
"I just think about trying to keep our staff safe, our students safe, and then there are some things that are just hard to control. This virus spreads pretty easily," he said. "Just making sure that we have the supplies that are necessary, to make sure that we have the masks, sanitizer, wipes, gowns."
Before students leave home, they have to fill out health screeners online. Before they enter the building, they have their temperatures taken. Everyone has a mask, and the school got a shipment of 1,000 gowns last week.
The classrooms have hand sanitizers, air purifiers and physical space for distancing. Each preschooler gets his or her own shelf for supplies and toys, as well as a table in the classroom. They look a bit like students in a technicolored shop class, working with Play-Doh instead of wood. Some of the investments, like water fountains equipped to fill up bottles, will be useful long after the pandemic ends.
"We're pretty caught up as far as the supplies," Bright said. "For us, it's just getting a rhythm and making adjustments when necessary now that students are actually returning to the building."
He and the teachers have both personally reached out to parents, but Bright said many, even the ones sending their children back to school, are still concerned about their decisions. Up to 40% of students had been signed up for in-school learning, but Bright said one or two parents a week are choosing to have their children go back to remote education.
"I can't guarantee anything except that we will follow the protocols set forth by CPS," he said.
And some things are beyond his control. The school cannot control for people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic; such people would pass the screener that everyone who works at or visits a public school in Chicago also must take.
But asymptomatic COVID-19 is why the world has adopted universal face masks since last spring. It’s also why CPS has put air purifiers in every classroom and invested in enhanced ventilation.
There are layers of protection to try to stop any spread. Students and staff are kept socially distant in the classroom. They are also kept in "pods" of up to 15 students at Bret Harte, and do not mix outside of them. On Wednesdays, schools district-wide will get a deep cleaning while students in kindergarten or above stay home.
(At Bret Harte, only 4th grade, with 17 students, is big enough to necessitate two pods. Eight students will come on Mondays and Tuesdays and nine on Thursdays and Fridays, with remote instruction the other three days a week alongside the other students enrolled in full-time remote education.)
Bright said teachers will have the option of doing synchronous teaching, or teaching to students who are present in the classroom while students at home watch along over a stream. Teacher may also work with in-person students while at-home students do assignments independently before the cohorts switch off.
As Gonzalez, the teaching assistant, had the students in the gym, teacher Nicole Micetic noted that she had time and quiet to work with students who remained learning at home. She said splitting her teaching between students at home and in the classroom is going "better than expected."
"It was just really hard to imagine what it was going to look like. You just kind of picture every horrible thing possibly going wrong and prepare for that. When it's going a lot smoother and the transition is going a lot easier, it has allowed me to take a deep breath," she said.
Logistical meetings with Bright and the CPS preschool team in advance of reopening helped, she said. She said parents have understood their role in making things run smoothly and have done their part getting students to school on time and following protocols.
And technological investments have come in handy: Micetic has been able to project at-home learners into the classroom so their classmates can see and interact with them, and the district sent in wide-angle cameras and speakers to better enable teachers to teach both groups at once. Even so, she noted hiccups, mostly around connectivity issues.
"And again, it's a blessing at the same time that the kids in person are right in front of me, and so they want to talk and share, and it's a lot easier than when they were at home on mute," she said. The work the first week back was "getting them to understand and respect that it's not their turn, let's give someone at home that opportunity to mute share their thinking."
But Micetic observed that it is the first week back, and the students are learning to share her attention with their classmates.
Once they return, kindergartners through 8th-graders will eat in the lunchroom, one classroom of six to 10 students at a time, 6 feet apart. The school's art room has been changed into a second lunch room to accommodate space requirements.
School Dining Manager Talise Lyke and Keith Goodwin, a porter, have always-important jobs at Bret Harte, but especially so now that they are tasked with keeping the school clean in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.
"We are using chemicals. We are using abrasives. We are using hand soap. We are using towels, the appropriate articles to keep sanitation down, bacteria down," Lyke said.
"Outside of what we're doing, it's still all together: the family and the schools. We work together. They're doing what they need to do in their homes, and we're doing what we need to do here. We have been funded to do everything that should be done and needs to be done."
Said Goodwin, "I believe that we have to come to work and do what we need to do to sanitize the school and keep it clean for our babies whenever they return. And I'm all for it, returning the kids to come back."
Bret Harte has no plastic "care pods" for emergency overflow use to isolate sick students from others. Instead, there are two isolated sick rooms, where students will wait, watched over by an adult, until a parent or guardian comes to pick them up.
Barbara Doss is one of those adults, hired through a temporary work agency after a period of self-employment, lately driving for DoorDash and Grubhub. She is also a grandmother with plenty of experience working with sick kids.
If and when students come in, she will take their temperatures to compare it to the measurement at the beginning of the day and call an ambulance if need be. But students will otherwise bring their work with them and go at it until they are picked up.
"I'm not scared," Doss said. "I'm taking the necessary precautions to keep myself from getting the virus by masking up, washing my hands like you're supposed to. I'm good."
The fear of contagion, however, never goes away, even though Principal Bright said he does not think, with all the school's safeguards, that disease spread would come through the school itself. As it stands, students enrolled in remote learning can be enrolled in in-school learning once the fourth quarter begins on April 19. Students in in-school learning can go back at any time to remote learning.
"I think it's just people in their everyday lives, that's just what they're worried about," he said. "I feel like we're doing a good job here in our building. We're doing everything that we can to prevent it from happening."
Bright said his staff has been "extremely supportive," but that they want to ensure that the district's promises of protective equipment and safety protocols actually exist. No Bret Harte teachers, to his knowledge, have said they will not come back. But he said the staunch opposition to reopening on the part of the Chicago Teachers Union has been difficult for him and other administrators and that teachers have been open about their concerns.
"They want answers," he said. "They're concerned about their safety, and I understand that. I just try my best to let them know that we're doing as much as we can at Harte to make this place safe for their return and for their students' return.”
Back in her classroom, after she had finished reading and her students were sculpting with Play-Doh, Brown said she had taken to playing classical music to make up noise from what was a typically boisterous atmosphere. She pointed out that her students were already good at keeping their distance and wearing their masks — one little girl responded effortlessly to a reminder to put it over her nose during story time.
Brown is older than 65, and she is weighing the decision to get the vaccine once it is available. "You're only as safe as the people around you," she said. "I'm only as safe as those seven families have been safe, and the kids. I have to trust that my families, I know them well enough and they're honest enough with me that everybody's doing what they're supposed to."
She said she came back to work because she wants to get paid and support the students, who need in-person instruction. She noted that parents are struggling with lost jobs while others who are working need childcare. Students need socialization with their peers — something Brown said she and her assistant have worked hard to provide through remote education — or the ability to really see in person what they are learning.
On the partial return to in-person learning, with a majority of students still doing solely remote learning and kids socially distant in the classroom, Brown said, "This is fantastic. It's still not right, because they can't be children really yet, because they're distanced. That's not the natural way preschool kids are. They want to go play with somebody else at their table. They want to interact with the materials with another person. They want to hug each other. There's just natural things for children, and we can't do any of those. I can't even do it, and that's frustrating."
Nevertheless, Brown is able to access all areas of her students' development in the classroom; online, without the students right in front of her and not knowing how much help they were really getting, it was much more difficult.
"The only way is if I can watch it," she said. "I have to watch them cut. I can't just assume that because something's cut out, how they did it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.