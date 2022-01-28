WBEZ has obtained per-school vaccination information, finding that 23% of Chicago Public Schools elementary students are vaccinated and that 53% of high school students are.
Two local public schools, Ray and Kenwood, meet or exceed those averages; the others fall short, sometimes well behind them:
- Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., 12%
- Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St., 3%
- Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., 11%
- Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., 14%
- Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., 17%
- Ray Elementary School, 5621 S. Kimbark Ave., 32%
- Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Place, 17%
Among local high schools, 55% of students at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., are fully vaccinated, and 27% of the students at Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., are.
WBEZ's information is accurate as of Jan. 18. Chalkbeat previously got CPS high school vaccination information as of Dec. 1, when 51.88% of Kenwood students were vaccinated and 21.87% of Hyde Park students were.
During Reavis pickup on Thursday, Jan. 27, Mary Stark said she and her 8-year-old son had just gotten their second shots.
"I chose to wait to see how things would go with it," she said. All of her older children, one college student and two high schoolers, are vaccinated, having gotten their shots last year.
"They did OK with the shots. The side effects were my main thing, but they seemed to be OK with it. I was trying to see how they did with it. That's what made me wait so long," Stark said.
She got her youngest vaccinated with her "because the numbers weren't looking too good." His class had a case right before Christmas, and that scared her. "I'm lucky he didn't bring it home," she said.
Vaccinated CPS students still do not need to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the classroom; nevertheless, Stark wishes her son could virtually learn at home, given the still-high rates in Chicago. That the number of Reavis students who are vaccinated is so many points behind the district average concerns her.
CPS could promote getting vaccinated more, she said. But beyond that, "I guess some (parents) haven't had a case in their children's class like I did. That's what really pushed me to get him vaccinated. I wouldn't want him to get sick, and then he's around his grandmother. I wouldn't want him getting her sick. That was my main reason, the case of someone who was in his class before winter break."
Sade Sherrod, a nurse, is vaccinated and boosted, but her 7-year-old daughter isn't. Sherrod plans to get her vaccinated, but she's taking some time beforehand.
"We don't know what's in it," she said. "They just started for the children to get vaccinated, so I'd rather for me to see what it does and the outcomes, and then I'll definitely make sure my child's vaccinated."
(Children aged 5 and older get two smaller doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than people 12 and older do. The vaccine contains strands of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), which instructs the body to create a harmless piece of the protein from the virus that causes COVID-19, which then activates the immune system in such a way that prepares it to fight a genuine COVID-19 infection. Lipids (fats) in the vaccine enable the mRNA to enter the cells, and sugar and acid stabilizers work together to keep the vaccine molecules stable while the vaccine is manufactured, frozen, shipped and stored before it is given to people in a shot to the arm.)
Even though young children are not eligible for boosters, two-dose vaccinations have been shown to provide protection against infection and, should breakthrough infection occur, limit their severity.
Sherrod herself waited to get vaccinated until it was mandated. "I'm not saying I didn't want to do it, because I was going to do it anyway," she said. "I'm just going to give it some time first to see."
The number of breakthrough infections that have been occurring is giving her pause. "What is the point of vaccination?" she asked. "I feel like it's pretty much that you get vaccinated so you won't have to really fight the virus — you won't get too sick."
Sherrod does worry about her daughter. They both had COVID-19 early in the pandemic; she worries about her getting it again and getting it worse. But she wants her to stay in school. "No digital, no online," she said. "Those kids need to be in school."
Octavia Tolliver, another nurse, has also gotten COVID-19; it was mild, and her 7- and 9-year-old children were not affected. She has been vaccinated because of her job, but her children aren't, nor will they be.
Tolliver works at an urgent-care clinic — vaccinated-and-boosted adults come in presenting with symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pains and weakness. They do X-rays or an electrocardiogram test, Tolliver said, and the nurse practitioner tells them to go home and rest.
"If it's having that kind of effect on adults, then why would I have my kids vaccinated?" she said.
She is not worried about her kids and COVID-19. She stopped continuing on with their vaccine schedule when the youngest turned 2, and she said she would look into homeschooling if COVID-19 vaccination ever became a requirement for CPS enrollment.
"They rarely go to the doctor for being sick or anything of that nature," she said. "Your body is designed to fight off viruses. You treat bacteria. So this is a virus. It has to take its course."
The federal government has purchased 20 million treatment courses of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that stops the coronavirus from replicating. People aged 12 and older can take it, though its use is complicated by its many interactions with other drugs. It is currently in short supply; White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said at a Jan. 26 press briefing that hundreds of thousands of pills will be available over the next few months with 10 million available by the end of June.
