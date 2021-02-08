Chicago Teachers Union members are considering a framework that will allow kindergarten through 8th grade classes to resume for the first time since last March.
What remains to be seen, however, is how many parents will elect to send their children back to the classroom. Until now, a vast majority of CPS parents have chosen to have their children continue with remote, rather than in-person, learning.
Those numbers are sharply divided by race: In December, WBEZ found that 67.5% of White parents intended to send their children back to learn in-person, but only 33.9% of Black families and 31% of Latino families planned to do so.
Nicole Perkins is a Local School Council (LSC) member at Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St., which two of her children attend. A third goes to Bronzeville Scholastic Institute High School, 4934 S. Wabash Ave. She will keep all three students at home even after schools reopen, though she said it is challenging — two of her children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and intellectual disabilities.
"I noticed in the beginning when remote learning, because the kids were not familiar with what was going on, and really what you needed was the teachers, but as of now, it's not as hard as it was," she said. "They are able to focus. The internet is better. The equipment is better. Even the two that have mental illnesses are progressing."
Her son's grades are improving, and he is now on the Reavis honor roll. Perkins ascribes the progress to remote breakout sessions, which allow him to get more attention than in larger group settings at school.
"When he was in school, I received a lot of phone calls due to anger and behavior," she said. Whereas other kids may have unknowingly encouraged his acting out, his teachers can provide him support, and Perkins said her children are still talking to their friends over the phone if not seeing them in person.
She acknowledged that her children are losing out on social engagement without being around other kids in person, but she said her family is asthmatic, and she worries about their safety amid the pandemic should they go back to school as well. Her son felt uncomfortable in a mask when he took the hours-long NWEA test last year, and she said she will not feel comfortable sending her children back to the school building until there is a guarantee that the coronavirus is no longer an issue.
Erica Walker, LSC chair at Bret Harte School, 1556 E. 56th St., has also decided to keep her 9- and 12-year-old sons home. She and her spouse work remotely, and she said there are advantages to having everyone at home.
"We can be with them during the school day, something that we've never been able to do before. I find that valuable," she said. "I can hear my kids in class. While I'm doing my work, I can hear what the kids are talking about, I can hear what subjects my son is doing, I can hear other students' responses, I can hear his responses. I have a lot better context for what he's doing in context and a lot better context about interactions between teachers and students than I've ever had before."
Walker could not say whether her sons would currently be better off if they were in school. As someone with a lot of communication with the Bret Harte administration and teachers, she has concerns about whether the building has the support it needs to implement school reopening.
"It's a complex situation and could change at any time, and I'm more focused on preserving whatever degree of stability and predictability for my kids that I can under these very unstable and unpredictable circumstances than I am having them go back to the school building," she said.
"The trust between the mayor, Chicago Public Schools and the teachers' union I think is not something that all parties have not assumed or taken for granted in the past, and so that is impacting this process currently," she said. "There isn't this rock-solid, foundational assumption of good faith amongst all the parties, and that to me is the main obstacle in this situation."
Lauren Reeves and her husband, however, have decided to send their kindergartener to Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., based on other schools' success with in-school learning. "We think that the city needs to prioritize schools over things like restaurants," she said, "and we're willing to forgo all those activities, and have been, and we're willing to continue doing so to prioritize school."
Their son is not having playdates with friends, and the family is not seeing extended relatives, but they want him in school. Reeves said he has had a good experience so far in remote kindergarten, but she hopes he can socialize more once he is around other small children.
Reeves said she and her husband carefully weighed the risk of congregating in groups.
"We've talked to our child about how it's something we wouldn't have done if we thought it would put him or other people seriously at risk," she said. "We do think that it's safe and all of the measures that we're putting into place, most especially that we're not doing other things in order to make school the priority."
Under the tentative plan CPS and CTU have agreed on, pre-kindergarten students and students in cluster programs as well as affiliated staff members are to return on Feb. 11. Kindergarteners through 5th graders can return on March 1, after staff return on Feb. 22; 6th-8th graders return on March 8, preceded by their staff on March 1.
Two thousand vaccines are being given to teachers and staff who work with kindergarten and special needs students, as well as union members with high-risk family members. All high-risk teachers, those who are primary caregivers for high-risk relatives and those who have no in-person students can continue working remotely.
No one will be allowed to enter a CPS building without completing a health screening and temperature check. Everyone must wear a mask. CPS has agreed to enhanced cleaning protocols and will tell bargaining unit members about the cleaning schedules. Six feet of social distancing is to be kept as much as possible.
Students attending school in person, in the so-called "hybrid" model, will attend school two or four days a week, depending on their classroom ability to accommodate class sizes, with a deep cleaning on Wednesdays and remote learning alongside their peers on the school days on which they are not in the building.
There will be building-level COVID safety committees with the principal, building engineer, up to four CTU members and other union members to develop safe practices and encourage and monitor compliance with the district's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Should violations occur, the building committee can make resolutions to the principal or the district-wide committee.
Per CPS, all Hyde Park-Kenwood schools are up to air quality and ventilation code; under the framework, the district's Department of Facilities is to conduct additional air quality assessments if concerns are reported.
CPS will conduct surveillance testing of 25% students whose parents and guardians give consent in schools within the 10 ZIP codes with the highest number of daily average COVID-19 cases.
If there is a positive COVID-19 case in a classroom, in-person instruction will pause for 14 days. If three or more cases occur in a building in a 14-day period, schools will also pause in-person learning. Citywide, in-person learning will stop for 14 days if the positivity rate increases for seven days straight, increases at least 15% more than the rate a week before or is 10% or higher on the seventh day.
