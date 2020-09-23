As the Chicago Park District (CPD) announced that it faces a $32-million shortfall in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyde Park and South Shore residents weighed in on next year’s budget plans during an open forum on Tuesday evening.
The forum is one of the early parts of the 2021 budget process for CPD. At the end of October, the park district will submit a proposed budget to its Board of Commissioners, which will be released to the public in November.
“We’re in some dire circumstances. We’re under circumstances that the park district hasn’t experienced in our 86 years of existence,” said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the park district. He said CPD is facing a $32-million shortfall in its $487 million budget for 2020. “It is a sobering number.”
Jeff Shellhorn, CPD budget director, said that much of the shortfall was caused by the cancellation of large events, such as concerts, as well as classes and other programming this past spring. Some money was saved after the district implemented a hiring freeze in March and reduced programming during the rest of the year.
In 2021, Shellhorn said, reduced programming will mean a continued loss of revenue. Longer-standing issues, like increasing utility rates and aging park infrastructure, may require more funding. Pension obligations will become an increasing burden. (A plan to save money by raising the retirement age and cutting benefits was ruled unconstitutional in 2018.)
“This year we began a multi-year ramp-up of (pension) payments, in which the district will contribute two-and-a-half times the amount it is required to under state statute,” said Shellhorn, who said the payments would continue to grow in 2021.
Kelly did not give an indication of which areas might experience budget cuts, but asked for “sincere input, patience and support as we develop sensible solutions to the problems we all face.”
“The park district will strive to remain the best deal in town. We’re gonna keep our park programming fees as low as possible, while maintaining substantial discount programs for those most in need,” he added.
After Kelly and Shellhorn spoke, local residents had the opportunity to give input into what they would like to see in next year’s budget. About a dozen people spoke from all across the city, including one person from Hyde Park and two from South Shore.
Van Bistrow, a member of the Nichols Park Advisory Council, worried about the park’s volunteer base if improvements weren’t made. In particular, he said, the sprinkler system at the north end of the park is broken, making it more difficult to water new plantings, as well as the wildflower meadow.
“What we’re asking for is just support for volunteers. To have water supplied there is really all we’re asking for,” he said. “I know this is a tough fiscal time, but without that our volunteers are likely to dry up. It’s very hard to keep people’s interest if they have no support.”
When Kelly said that someone from the park district would follow up with the advisory council, Bistrow pushed back slightly. “If we could have an actual appointment with a supervisor, because right now a lot of that happens to be somebody shows up and disappears and we never get a chance to talk to them,” he said.
In response, Kelly said that one of his “senior staff” would reach out to the group.
A couple of South Shore residents also gave input. One of them, Linda Young, said she was concerned about the neighborhood’s nature sanctuary, which is set to be drastically redesigned under the current plans for the Tiger Woods golf course.
“I just want to emphasize that the South Shore Cultural Center Nature Sanctuary, the park is an anchor for our South Shore community,” she said, adding that she wanted to turn it into a “destination sanctuary” for school children. “It gets us connected to nature, out and about for us city dwellers.”
Answering Young, Kelly sounded a note of doubt about the golf course plans. “If — and I stress if — the golf course ever happens, I can assure you South Shore will have a better nature sanctuary than it does today,” he said. He also said that the park district plans to turn “over 100 acres” of city-owned land south of Rainbow Beach into a nature sanctuary.
The other South Shore resident who spoke was Alisa Starks, the president of the Don Nash Community Center Council, 1833 E. 71st St. She said that the growth of virtual classes during the pandemic could provide an opportunity for the park district to expand its programming, particularly since places like her community center have little green space they can use.
“I think we have an opportunity to offer so many more programs through all of the parks,” she said. “And right now, our technology on-site is not that great, and I imagine that’s true for other parks as well. So I’d suggest broadening the use of technology.”
Starks also said she would like to see the Don Nash Community Center parking lot, which has “a lot of holes,” repaved so it’s in a better condition. Kelly said the park district would look into it.
For more information about the budget process, or to submit an idea, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com/annual-budget-process.
