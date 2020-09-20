As the U.S. Census count draws to a close at the end of September, self-response rates in the 4th and 5th ward are still lagging behind city averages.
According to a Sept. 14 report from the City of Chicago, the response rate for the census in the 5th Ward is 54.9%, putting it 32nd out of the 50 wards in Chicago, and below the city’s average of 60%. The 4th Ward response rate, meanwhile, is 57.7% — good enough for 30th place.
Though tens of millions of dollars have been poured into census outreach, the city average is still lower than in 2010, when 66% of people responded by the time the Census had ended. As news website Quartz reported in April, that may be due to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in minority neighborhoods where the pandemic has hit populations the hardest.
In Hyde Park, some census tracts around the U. of C. are also behind their 2010 rates, according to data from the Census Bureau. In one centered near 57th Street and Kimbark Avenue, an estimated 68.7% of people have responded — the equivalent number in 2010 was 75.3%.
While it is difficult to tell at this point whether that amounts to a significant difference across the neighborhood since the last census, the shift to remote learning at the university this spring may have contributed to a decline. As the Associated Press reported earlier this month, college towns across the country may see a significant undercount of its student population this year.
For those people who don’t self-respond, the Census Bureau sends census enumerators to follow up. According to the Census Bureau, the nonresponse follow-up completion rate is 88.6% for the Chicago South Area Census Office, which covers Hyde Park.
But as a WBEZ report revealed last week, workers have been complaining about significant issues with the census operation, including repeat visits to the same household.
One census enumerator in Chicago, who spoke to the Herald anonymously, said that the follow-up operation for people who don’t respond already began winding down last week. They shared a voicemail from their supervisor on Tuesday, Sept. 15 stating that door-to-door outreach was ending that day.
A census spokesperson said the count was still officially scheduled to end on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.