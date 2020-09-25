Armed robbers working in pairs stole belongings from victims in separate incidents Thursday in Hyde Park. The Chicago Police Department is investigating.
On Sept. 24 at 1:45 p.m., two robbers with handguns confronted bicyclists at 1360 E. 52nd St., taking their iPhones and wallets before fleeing southbound in a stolen 2020 Honda on South Kenwood Avenue. No suspects are in custody, and CPD detectives are investigating.
At 4:40 p.m., two suspects approached a pedestrian walking beneath the viaduct at 1524 E. 57th St. They produced handguns, demanding and stealing the victim's wallet and iPhone before fleeing eastbound on foot.
The brazen crimes have shaken some area residents.
"The robbery at the 57th Street Metra underpass was very concerning because it was in broad daylight and I take that route every weekday to pick up my three-year-old daughter," emailed Barbara Barreno-Paschall.
"Our streets should be walkable and safe for all residents, including families. If there are armed robberies occurring in broad daylight on 57th Street, it will be difficult for anyone, and especially families, to walk, and for families to take their children without fearing for their safety. What can we do as a community to keep each other safe?"
