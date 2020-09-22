University of Chicago police arrested one suspect for an aggravated vehicular hijacking Monday night in Hyde Park, while the Chicago Police Department (CPD) reports that armed suspects who robbed a pedestrian of belongings and a vehicle are at large.
At 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 21, a suspect armed with a handgun approached a victim exiting a vehicle at 5218 S. Drexel Ave., stole keys and a cellphone, entered the vehicle and drove off, striking two parked cars. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Responding U. of C. Police Department officers located and arrested the suspect, recovering the victim's cellphone as well as the weapon.
At 11:05 p.m., two suspects armed with handguns exited a black sedan and approached a pedestrian at 1321 E. 57th St. They struck the victim and stole an iPhone, watch and car keys before fleeing back to the black sedan and driving off, later stealing the victim's vehicle, which was parked nearby. The victim declined medical attention. CPD is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.