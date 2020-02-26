Christians in Hyde Park and around the world observed Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26, reflecting on the transience of human life and the nature of self-reflection and penitence at the commencement of the Lenten season.
At an afternoon service at Bond Chapel, 1050 E. 59th St., churchgoers recited a litany of penitence adapted from one written by the Rev. Allisyn Thomas of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego, intended to acknowledge sexual misconduct in the church, and received Holy Communion.
"Often, the center of our life is work, is family, is self-improvement, and alone those things aren't bad. But in the time of crisis or simple decision, those centers are not what God taught us to turn to — at least not turn to first," preached Allison Reed, a doctoral student in sociology. "God doesn't say, 'Return to working hard. Return to making yourself better. Return to who you really are.' At the crisis point, the Beloved says, 'Return to me from your center. Make me your center.'"
Reed recalled the discipline Christians practice during Lent — "prayer cultivates our relationship; fasting cultivates our relationship to the self, and almsgiving cultivates our relationship to each other" — but said they were ultimately insufficient on their own without grace.
"What we can do is respond to the call to Lent, respond to God's call, 'Return to me with all your heart.' Even if the response is, 'I don't know how God works; I don't know how to return — but I desire to,' that desire itself is a return," she said. "With that desire, we're allowed the Beloved to take up our efforts, weak and dust-like and earnest and good as they are, take them up into a furnace of transformation and point them towards God's self on the journey towards resurrection."
Western Christians will observe Good Friday on April 10 this year and Easter on April 12. The Orthodox calendar schedules the holy days for April 17 and April 19, respectively.
"Go forth into the world in peace," concluded the Rev. Stacy Alan, the chaplain at Brent House Episcopal center, 5540 S. Woodlawn Ave., in her blessing to the Bond Chapel audience. "Hold fast that which is good; render to no one evil for evil; strengthen the fainthearted; support the weak; help the afflicted; honor everyone; love and serve the Lord, rejoicing in the power of the Holy Spirit and the blessing of God almighty."
