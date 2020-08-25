Applications are open for new statewide programs to provide mortgage and rental relief for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mortgage relief program launched on Monday. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to $15,000 in funds to about 10,000 households. Applicants have to show that their mortgage was current through February 29 of this year, and that an adult member of the household suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
The rental relief program has already been open to residents, though the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced last week that the application deadline would be extended until Aug. 28. Landlords have until Aug. 30 to fill out their section of the application.
The state allocated $396 million in federal funding from the CARES Act to implement the two programs.
Apply for mortgage relief at ema.ihda.org, and for rental relief at era.ihda.org.
