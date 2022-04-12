Applications for a variety of summer youth programmings across several Chicago departments and agencies is open.
One Summer Chicago, the in-person job- and life-skills training program for 14- to 24-year-olds, will run from July 5 to Aug. 12; the application is at OneSummerChicago.org, and the deadline is June 12. Opportunities with hands-on experience are planned in fields like technology, health care, media and finance, with participants earning up to $15 an hour. Thousands of positions are available.
The signature Summer Youth Employment Program helps 16- to 24-year-olds build financial capacities and employable skills through modules like an iPhone operating system training program and an introduction to augmented reality.
The six-week Chicagobility career program connects 14- and 15-year-olds to public and private sector industries through project-based learning and workshops. Participants get a $450 weekly stipend and can earn more money on their projects.
The community-based Chicago Youth Service Corps civic leadership program is expanding year-round this year; last year's program addressed housing insecurity and social and economic inequities. More information is available at cysc.mychimyfuture.org.
More paid opportunities are planned in the Chicago Parks District, Chicago Public Libraries, the City Colleges and other entities.
One Summer Chicago is an integral part of “My CHI. My Future,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s youth-focused initiative designed to connect youth across Chicago to meaningful out-of-school experiences.
"I am tremendously proud of the work that My CHI. My Future, One Summer Chicago, and all City youth programming does to provide opportunities that help young people succeed," she said in a statement.
"With these investments and programs, young people have access to enriching opportunities that enable them to build their skills and talents, earn money, and, most importantly, stay safe. The benefits of youth programs spread to uplift entire communities and ensure our city has a promising future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.