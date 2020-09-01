Students are integrating back to in-school learning from Sept. 1 at the Ancona School, though the administration says around 40% of each grade level will spend the first part of the academic year continuing with parallel or remote education.
Children returning to in-school learning at Ancona, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave., will be "podded" together — by grade level in the latter grades and in groups of up to 10 in the pre-primary program. Older students continuing at home will be on a parallel education program, learning the same content as their in-school peers with recorded lessons and Zoom calls into the classroom, but their younger schoolmates will be on a separate, remote track.
Head of School Nancy Nassr said most of the families on the parallel or remote tracks chose them because they have multi-generational households or, in a few cases, because students have other medical conditions that would put them at additional risk from the coronavirus. Come October, families will have the chance to revisit whether they want their children to learn in or outside of the classroom again.
She said six months of incredibly hard, nonstop work have gotten Ancona to this point. "No one has been trained on how to teach in a pandemic or how to run a school in a pandemic, but I'm very, very proud of the work that we have done," she said, "because we are a small school, and we've been able to accomplish a great deal of work with a very, very lean staff."
A main reopening task force of administrators, teachers, facility managers, board members and parents vetted health and safety plans and came up with eight contingencies by May, which got whittled down as the summer advanced and more public health guidance came in.
Kira Dault, Ancona's marketing director, said the school has large classrooms that enable social distancing. Classrooms have been fitted with plexiglass shields and air purifiers. Ventilation consultants have made sure indoor air quality is up to par. Curriculum has been redesigned to vastly decrease the number of shared materials.
In Ancona's pods, students "will spend the bulk of their day in their homeroom, with their teaching teams," Nassr said. "We wanted to ensure that students had opportunities to socialize with one another, because we had roughly 60% of our student population coming back, and we're a small school. Social-emotional education is an important feature of an Ancona education, and we didn't want to limit their social world."
Clubs and other social enrichment opportunities will exist in some form this year. School officials are brainstorming ways to bring parallel students to Ancona on a rotating basis to take advantage of campus amenities. And Nassr said the pods of 10 for younger students is an engagement and re-imagination of the Montessori tradition around which Ancona operates.
"If you know anything about the Montessori room, it is very intentionally designed to have a number of different work areas with different materials that students are able to engage in to develop different areas of the learning," she explained, from spatial reasoning to practical life skills to math and reading. Young children's classrooms are small so that their teachers can focus on small numbers of students safely.
With Ancona's progressive tradition abutting the realities of the coronavirus era, Nassr said she and her faculty designed the present curriculum to be continuous, individualized, experimental and approachable.
"We don't want our students to be passive learners, but we want them as much as possible to be doing and to be working," she said. "We developed projects that we believed to be helpful in getting students to work together and to get away from the screen when they're able to, to get out and do in the world around. And most of all, we want to be approachable. We don't want any child to feel that they cannot learn, whether they are in-person or at home."
So Ancona is using a blended model this year, partly online, with some student choice about pace and path. Teachers choose the platforms on which students learn, like Chromebooks and Google Classroom for older students and iPads and the Seesaw learning management system for younger ones, alongside in-school instruction.
Frankly, Nassr said that, should the pandemic get worse in Chicago and force a shut-down of all in-school learning or if a pod should have to quarantine, Ancona planned its curriculum to ensure that learning will not have to stop. The school will not require testing for its students for concerns about availability, accuracy and administration. Families will self-report temperature checks and other screening every night, however, and the school has a parent-volunteer contact-tracing team on call.
Ancona's faculty is just under 60, and its enrollment, typically around 240, is in flux. Because of the recession, some parents have not been able to pay tuition, and the school has chosen not to fill some staff openings to save cash. But Nassr noted that she school has not had to furlough or lay anybody off.
"We are not out of the woods, because our enrollment is leaner this year than we anticipated or projected last December when we had to work through our budget, but because of the strong leadership of the school and the financial stewardship of the school over the years, I believe and feel very confident in our ability to weather the storm financially," she said.
On Aug. 31, the day before the oldest Ancona students were set to return, the school conducted a practice run of drop-off and pick-ups for children and parents.
Kaitrin Kumar, waiting for her four- and six-year-olds, said she felt comfortable sending them back to school, as they had grown accustomed to wearing masks all day and being careful over the summer in daycare at Little Inspirations, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. And she was proud to see through the windows the barriers and other classroom protections Ancona had shown parents in emailed videos.
"It's so much more than you see in the regular world!" she said. "I feel that they're going to be safer here than anywhere else."
But, young as they are, her kids already knew the year would be different, with no communal rugs or shared items for learning or play, and they told her they were nervous. Kumar said she was thankful Ancona held the practice day before school started so that they would know exactly what to expect.
And furthermore, Kumar trusts that other parents and guardians will do their parts to keep the school community safe: "That's the great thing about being at a small, independent private school. If it was a large school, like our neighbors at CPS — they're thankful to be home, because they don't think they have the same capabilities for thousands of kids."
