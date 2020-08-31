Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.