In recognition of World Refugee Day, a Black sorority is inviting the public to an online event. At its center will be a film that organizers call “eye-opening.”
“I had heard about refugees, and even knew a couple of people who had been refugees,” said sorority member Sharon Ward, “but I never saw the severity of what they went through prior to coming here, what they had to go through to get here.”
“A Home Called Nebraska” will be streamed online at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, the day designated by the United Nations “to remind the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society” and that “every action counts in the effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal world.” A panel discussion will follow, with audience participation.
The documentary film by Beth and George Gage is set in Lincoln, Nebraska, where members of a mostly-white community made an earnest and well-coordinated effort to welcome refugees. The personal stories of several new arrivals are examined in detail.
“I never even realized how many refugees there are,” Ward said. “The numbers are huge!” A well-stocked refrigerator is a miracle to immigrant boys presented in the film. “After seeing that I thought, ‘Wow, I have so much.' "
Along with Alpha Kappa Alpha, co-sponsoring nonprofits are the Hyde Park Refugee Project (HPRP), particularly its book club; Bethany House, which supports young women immigrants aging out of youth detention; and the sorority’s community-development foundation, Imani Pearls.
The local sorority chapters are part of Alpha Kappa Alpha, whose national headquarters stand at 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue.
By showing and discussing the film, “we hope to make an impact by bringing knowledge to the community,” said LaTanisha Williams-Smith, the sorority chapter’s Vice President for Programs.
Assisting refugees, particularly those from Africa, is part of the chapter’s formal mission. For its part, the Hyde Park Refugee Project has been devoting much of its energy and resources to families fleeing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Williams-Smith said in an email interview that the sorority has been allied with HPRP for a couple of years, donating cash, gift cards for food, cold-weather gear, and supplies for their summer camp and after-school programs. So, when the time came to plan for World Refugee Day 2021, it was natural to collaborate.
The sorority is creating a new page on its website to promote refugee assistance and to collect donations, which will be split between HPRP and Bethany House.
Following the film stream, public discussion will be led by a panel comprising:
* The sorority’s Danielle Gorelle, who will moderate;
* Susan Augustine and Daniel Sutherland from HPRP;
* Sr. Kathlyn Mulcahy of Bethany House;
* Jeanine Ntihirageza, a native of Burundi in East Africa and a professor at Northeastern Illinois State University, where she has promoted research into genocide.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/AHomeCalledNebraska
