After 122 years, Mount Carmel High School is weighing a decision to go coeducational in the fall of 2023. The school's Board of Directors and the Carmelite Board of Members are soliciting feedback from students, parents, alumni and donors before making a decision about it in August.
President Brendan Conroy, Mount Carmel's chief executive in charge of development, fundraising, athletics, finances and human relations, said the impending decision is coming because the school is in a relative position of strength right now: enrollment has been steady over the last couple of years, and the school's fundraising is good.
"My role and the role of the board includes the responsibility to think about the vitality of Mount Carmel High School well into the future, and it's always better to consider monumental change like this when you're in a position of strength rather than when you're in a position of weakness," he said.
"The campus is great, our faculty and staff are second-to-none, our graduates are going off and doing great things, and the trends in Catholic education are indicating to us that there's a continued decline of students who are of families that are opting for Catholic education," Conroy continued. "We've got to look at these questions when we're in a position of strength, and that's why we're looking at it now."
He said Mount Carmel, 6410 S. Dante Ave., has been increasing its market share of families seeking all-boys high school education, but he noted that the market is shrinking. And the broader enrollment trends are down: 20 years ago, 806 boys attended Mount Carmel. Today, around 575 do.
"Realistically, we have to say that a 20-year trend is pretty significant. If that trend continues, what are we going to do to make sure that we are still offering the robust programs — academically, athletically, spiritually, service-wise, all of those pieces of the Mount Carmel experience — are still being offered in the future? And not just in the five years, that's not a problem. We're talking about the next 20, 50, 75 years."
The National Catholic Educational Association reported a 3.8% jump in enrollment this year, spurred largely by parents seeking open classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic-related schools shutdowns, though the total number of Catholic schools in the United States has nearly halved since 1970. While many of the nation's all-female post-secondary institutions are hanging on, there are now just three four-year all-male liberal arts colleges nationwide.
Conroy said Mount Carmel's academics, athletics and emphasis on spirituality and service will remain if it begins admitting girls. "We're a place that is laden in tradition, and we're proud of that tradition because it brings community together," he said. "It helps us to convey what is valuable to us as an institution and to our families who are currently with us and our alumni.
"All of that will be preserved. We're not going to lose those traditions," he said. "We're going to have to find ways, if we go co-ed, to expand those traditions to include young women. And quite honestly I view that as potentially a positive challenge, if that's the direction that we go."
Stakeholders can submit feedback to the school at mcforthefuture@mchs.org. The school is sharing information now with stakeholders and gathering responses. Conroy is feeding the information back to the directors and Carmelites. The board will take into account the research, data and information collected and will make a recommendation to the priests about admitting women in August; the Carmelite Board of Members will approve or reject the change of mission, if one is suggested.
"If it were to happen, certainly it'd be a big change," Conroy said. "I think like all human beings, adolescents will have a wide range of feelings about it. Some will say, 'Gosh, I came here because it was all boys, and that's what I really want.' And it might take some conversation and working with them to help them understand that this is going to be OK if it happens. On the other end of the spectrum, you'll have some young men who say, 'I think this is great. You know what, I've got a younger sister,' or, 'I've got friends, and I think it would be wonderful.'"
"There's a notion that change, especially a change like this, is challenging, because the school, for 122 years, has been all-male. So that's a normal human reaction, and that's OK. What it means is people care. And when they have a reaction, that means they care. I think for our young men, they already know how to be gentlemen. We work on that. They know how to conduct themselves in the presence of women. Twenty-two percent of our faculty are women. They get it. We focus on that.
"But what I think they might find, if Mount Carmel were to go co-ed, is that the young women who would be sitting next to them in class would have some perspectives to offer that would be enlightening for them. The young women who would be competing on teams like they do, that might be enlightening to learn what tremendous, dedicated athletes they are, just like the young men are. It's nothing profound, but I suppose when you're 14 to 18 years old, it might feel pretty profound."
