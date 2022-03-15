Paul Alivisatos is slowly settling in.
The new University of Chicago president’s airy office in Levi Hall is stocked with books handpicked by staff from the Seminary Co-op — everything from academic hits on aesthetic theory to Ben Austen’s “High-Risers” about Cabrini-Green residents — that he’s gradually getting around to reading.
He’s living downtown at the moment, but plans to move into the president’s house, at the corner of 59th Street and South University Avenue, this summer. (For the time being, Robert Zimmer, his predecessor and now-chancellor of the university, is still staying there.)
A few more months isn’t that long, anyway, given that Alivisatos’ return to the neighborhood has taken four decades in all. Like every other U. of C. president, he came to administration from academia, where continues to conduct research into nanomaterials. But he is also the first president since Edward H. Levi, in office from 1968 to 1975, who was an undergraduate at the school.
Alivisatos spent his first year in 1977 at the Shoreland Hotel, 5454 S. Shore Drive, which the university had just bought and started to turn into a dormitory. (It housed students until 2008, when the school sold it off to Mac Properties. The company renovated the building and now rents out the units as luxury apartments.)
“Two floors were converted into a dormitory and the other ten or so were still single room occupancy with many elderly residents,” said Alivisatos. “It was a fascinating sociological mix of 17-, 18-year-old UChicago students and elderly people.”
At school, Alivisatos said, he liked to visit the Seminary Co-op bookstore and “just take in the books.” He also served as president of Doc Films, the U. of C.’s student-run film society, where he engaged in “very hardcore semiotics” and browsed the group’s collection of 35-millimeter films housed in Cobb Hall.
“I spent a lot of time doing things like that,” he said. “I certainly didn’t expect to become a professor.”
After the Shoreland, he lived in a series of apartments around Hyde Park-Kenwood before his 1981 graduation: in Indian Village, at a rowhouse on Maryland Avenue that’s since been replaced by the U. of C. Medical Center and an apartment near the Hyde Park Co-op grocery store. Among still-extant restaurants, he ate at Valois and Salonica; he also spent three days as a waiter — “I somehow didn’t cut it” — at Agora, a Greek restaurant in the storefront now occupied by Noodles Etc., 1333 E. 57th St.
“I liked to walk a lot, so I ended up walking through Hyde Park all the time,” he said. “It's developed a lot in the years since, and it has many more things that make the cultural life and the experience better than it was at that time,”
“I will say that I also really enjoyed living in Hyde Park at the time, despite the fact that, I would say, it probably on some level wasn't as culturally vibrant as it is today — for me it was still a wonderful experience,” he continued. “Sometimes I have a feeling that people describe both the college and Hyde Park (at the time) as kind of a dark ages. For me, I was happy here.”
Of course, the development Alivisatos pointed to is in large part due to the U. of C.’s influence — the Harper Court project has shifted the face of retail by the corner of 53rd Street and South Lake Park Avenue, and the school maintains a hefty commercial real estate portfolio across the rest of the neighborhood. (It has offloaded many of its residential properties in recent years.) Representatives from the university’s Commercial Real Estate Operations and Office of Civic Engagement are ubiquitous presences at local development meetings.
Development on the southern end of the Midway Plaisance and into Woodlawn counts a new undergraduate dormitory and the David Rubenstein Forum, a meeting space for university initiatives and community members. In Washington Park, the U. of C. is gradually finishing up its Arts Block, which includes the Arts Incubator and the Greenline Performing Arts Center.
“I think it's incredibly important for the university to be deeply engaged on that topic, doing things, not just standing by,” Alivisatos said. “I'm very interested in the Washington Park and Woodlawn areas, and I think the university can work with the community … to have better, thriving communities in that area.”
He floated the idea of job training initiatives and resources for small businesses in Washington Park, and said he wants to attract more permanent institutions to the neighborhood.
“I expect there to be, in due course, other anchor tenants that can also be part of helping to make things happen,” he said. “The university can do a lot, but it's only one kind of institution. I'd like to be partnering to help bring others, and to help make it a more vibrant spectrum.”
The U. of C.’s activities in Hyde Park and the surrounding area have often attracted criticism. A Herald editorial in 2014 decried a lack of community input in the Harper Court project. More recently, local activists have charged the school with contributing to the displacement of low-income Black people from Hyde Park and the surrounding neighborhoods — a coalition of local groups issued a demand for reparations from the school in February, for example.
Alivisatos emphasized that he would like any development to involve the community, and said that meetings with local groups and individuals have given him a sense of optimism “that we can do some things that are really good.”
“I think it's really important for us to be working and listening early on with the community about what the needs are and what we can do,” he said. “We have an opportunity, jointly, to think through how do we create more economic activity in a way that isn't displacing people? We know that's a hard thing to do, but we should be working our best to achieve it.”
Outside of development, the U. of C. also plays a central role in local policing and public safety, with the University of Chicago Police Department’s patrol area extending from 37th Street to 64th Street and Lake Shore Drive to Cottage Grove Avenue. And shortly after Alivisatos began working last year, Hyde Park saw a particularly harrowing burst of violence on Nov. 9, when recent university graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng was killed during a robbery attempt and a group of gunmen opened fire on 53rd Street. In January, a UCPD officer shot and wounded an armed man near Kimbark Plaza.
In the wake of these incidents, the U. of C. laid out a short-term policing strategy, but also outlined a more ambitious commitment from the school to “do more to support the social and economic health of the communities surrounding the university to address the root causes of violence,” as Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee wrote in a Dec. 10 message.
Alivisatos cited the recent hiring of new UCPD chief Kyle Bowman as a reason for optimism. “I think he's going to bring a lot of wonderful energy and thought and care to that role, so I'm happy about that,” he said. (The Herald has requested an interview with Bowman.)
He also pointed to initiatives like the violence prevention fund that the school recently launched, which will dispense grants to local organizations for violence prevention work on the mid-South Side.
“We'd like to make those investments toward the end of the spring term so that they start to be active during the summer,” Alivisatos said.
“The discussion we were just having about how we can have some continued development and growth and economic activity, that also should be part of our long-term vision,” he continued. “It is connected ultimately with this issue of public safety — if we have a healthier, more vibrant economy, I think we'll be in a better position.”
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
